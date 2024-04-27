Neuqua and Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball play three sets

It’s the first meeting of the season between Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball, as the two split the season series last year. The Wildcats are 2-1 in the DVC, while the Warriors are 2-0 and hope to stay undefeated in conference play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Micheal Johnson and Christopher Wanger get their offense attack cooking early

Waubonsie and Micheal Johnson get their offensive attack going early. Suhjan Gopinath sets up the kill.

Gopinath adds on to the Waubonsie Valley lead. His kill puts WV up 7-4.

Neuqua Valley answers and it’s Christopher Wagner who gets things going for the Wildcat offense.

Nicola Piater gets into the action and rises up for the kill.

Neuqua continues to rally, and Piater gets another turn on the attack as it takes a deflection off the block and falls in for the point. Neuqua leads 11-9.

Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball wins a close first set

The game is tied at 12. Amaury Ruffin’s kill is too much for the Wildcat defense as the Warriors regain the lead.

Chase Martson uses a perfectly placed roll shot catching the Warriors’ defense off guard as they regain the lead 16-13.

Warriors up 22-17, Piater tries to ignite Neuqua Valleys later set comeback with his kill making the score 22-18.

The effort rally from the Wildcats ties the game at 22. They got on a six-point streak, placing the pressure on the Warriors to answer.

It’s Gopinath on set point who stuffs Piater ending the Neuqua Valley rally. Waubonsie picks up the set one win 25-22.

Dhruva Jasti gives Neuqua some life early on in the second

Dhruva Jasti opens up set two with an ace as Neuqua Valley gains the early momentum.

Jasti sets up Blake Thompson for the kill making it a 3-1 Wildcat lead early on.

As he did in set one, Johnson puts down another kill for the Warriors this time from the right side position.

Wagner provides more offense to build on the Wildcats’ early set-two start. His kill gives Neuqua Valley the 7-4 lead.

Marston explodes off the floor and slams it down extending the lead for the Wildcats 14-8.

This time on defense, Martson uses his six foot four height to rise up and get a big block for the Wildcats. They have their biggest lead, 20-10.

Ruffin tools his kill of the Wildcat block as they try for a similar comeback that Neuqua Valley had in set two. They trail 21-12.

Neuqua Valley in full control ends set two with a Wagner kill as they even the match with a 25-18 win.

Neuqua and Waubonsie Valley volleyball go the distance

It was all Gopinath to start set three, his kill down the line gets the game going. Then his ace continues a 6-0 start before Neuqua Valley takes a timeout.

Wagner and Martson’s offensive game helped bring the Wildcats back to within three after the scoreless start. They trail 8-5.

Off the bench, Vishwak Naramreddy gets a kill to help keep Neuqua Valley within striking distance, down 11-8.

Gopinath uses some creativity and places a setter dump as it works to perfection giving WV a 14-11 lead.

Marston giving the Wildcats a late spark, lightly sets the ball over the block landing at the 10-foot line. They’re hoping for another comeback.

Waubonsie Valley seals the deal in the third set to remain undefeated in the DVC

Gopinath closes the door in set three with another block. Waubonsie Valley takes set three 25-16 and remains undefeated in the DVC.