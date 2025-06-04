Neuqua boys lacrosse defeats Lyons to reach second straight IHSA State Semifinal

It’s Super-Sectional action in boys lacrosse as top-seeded Neuqua Valley faces off with Lyons Township. These teams met earlier in the season—Lyons came out on top in a tight 8-7 game. The Wildcats are making their seventh Super-Sectional appearance in the last eight years and are eyeing back-to-back trips to the Final Four after a dominant 21-7 win over Andrew Co-Op, in which Jonah Frank broke the Neuqua boys lacrosse single-game goal-scoring record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua boys lacrosse jumps out to a 2-0 lead, but Lyons ties it up a 3-3

Neuqua gets off to a strong start, showing off crisp ball movement before the Ostendorf connection strikes once again for the Cats. Gavin finds his brother Jonathan for the first goal of the night.

The Wildcats keep on attacking. Jonah Frank connects with Grant Randolph—Neuqua jumps out to a 2-0 lead just two minutes into the game.

But Lyons answers. Tommy Rokicki goes coast-to-coast and finishes it himself to get the Lions on the board.

Looking for the equalizer, the Lions fire again—but Wildcat goalie Owen Barth shuts the door to preserve the 2-1 lead.

On the reset, Jonathan Ostendorf turns heads with this slick behind-the-back goal—his second of the game as he nears another hat trick.

Lyons won’t go away. Liam Bruederle muscles through defenders to score, and after one quarter, Neuqua holds a narrow 3-2 lead.

We stay scoreless early in the second until Daniel Brooks buries one for Lyons to tie the game at three.

Jonathan Ostendorf continues to shine, and Neuqua has largest lead in the IHSA Boys Lacrosse SuperSectional at 8-4

But Neuqua answers right back—Jonathan Ostendorf feeds Jonah Frank, who fires it in to spark a Wildcat scoring run.

Ostendorf stays hot, completing his hat trick to extend the Neuqua lead.

Just before halftime, Brady Lee breaks through for the Lions, but the Wildcats still head to the break with their largest lead of the night, up 8-4.

The second half begins much like the first, with a defensive battle. Five minutes in, Rokicki finally breaks the silence with a goal for Lyons.

But Neuqua won’t be denied. Frank attacks the defense again and buries another to hold the Wildcat lead.

Frank delivers the dagger, and the Wildcats move on to a second consecutive IHSA Boys Lacrosse State Semifinal

The Lions keep pushing—Gavin Carolan finds Colin Kultgen, who scores to make it a three-goal game heading to the fourth.

Early in the fourth, Brooks goes to work. A pump fake freezes the defender, and he scores to pull Lyons within two.

But Jonah Frank delivers the dagger—his final goal of the night seals it as Neuqua Valley wins the Super-Sectional 10-8 and returns to the state semifinals. The Wildcats will face top-seeded Lake Forest on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Hinsdale Central. These two last met in April, with Lake Forest edging out a two-goal win.