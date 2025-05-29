Neuqua boys lacrosse dominates Oak Forest 19-3 in sectional semis

Top-seeded Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse takes on the Oak Forest Bengals in the IHSA Sectional Semifinals. Oak Forest enters after a 14-7 win over Lockport, while Neuqua cruised past Normal Community, 18-3. A spot in the Sectional Final against Andrew High School is on the line. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Jonah Frank records first quarter hat trick for the Wildcats

Right from the face-off, Neuqua’s Ben Stefanski wastes no time. He wins possession and races all the way in to score the opening goal of the semifinals.

Oak Forest responds quickly—Sean Powers wins the face-off and mirrors Stefanski’s effort with a goal of his own. It’s tied 1-1 just 30 seconds in.

But the Wildcats strike back. Grant Randolph finds Jonah Frank for his first goal of the night, putting Neuqua back in front.

The Wildcats keep up the pressure. After some smooth ball movement, Randolph connects with Frank again. Neuqua goes up 3-1 with three minutes left in the quarter.

Oak Forest tries to answer with an open-net chance, but a costly turnover gives the ball to Frank, who capitalizes for his third of the game. That’s a first-quarter hat trick!

Neuqua continues to pour it on. Gavin Ostendorf sets up Stefanski, who scores again to make it 5-1 at the end of the first quarter.

Wildcats easily secure a spot in the IHSA Boys Lacrosse Sectional Finals

Second quarter, same story. Stefanski wins yet another face-off and quickly completes his own hat trick, sparking a big run for the Wildcats.

Oak Forest finally breaks the drought. David Trumbull finds Owen O’Brien for their first goal since the game’s opening moments.

The Bengals look for more. Adman McGlothin fights through defenders and buries it, cutting the deficit, but they still trail 10-3 with under a minute in the half.

With just two seconds left, Stefanski strikes again. A buzzer-beater goal caps the first half as Neuqua takes an 11-3 lead into the break.

The third quarter opens with—you guessed it—another Stefanski goal. Then it’s the Ostendorf connection: Gavin to Jonathan for yet another Wildcat tally. Neuqua leads 12-3 and shows no signs of slowing.

Oak Forest looks for one last push, but Neuqua’s defense holds firm. Owen Barth shuts the door and the Wildcats close it out with a dominant 19-3 win.

Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse advances to the Sectional Championship, where they’ll face second-seeded Andrew High School with a trip to the Supersectional on the line.