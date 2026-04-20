Neuqua boys lacrosse holds off a challenge from The Valley

The Neuqua Valley Wildcats host The Valley for a DVC boys lacrosse matchup. It’s a windy evening for tonight’s contest, but the boys are ready for the highly anticipated showdown. The Valley comes into Wildcat territory off a win against Riverside-Brookfield and seeks to keep the winning ways alive with an upset win against Neuqua. The Wildcats also come off a victory against Notre Dame and want to keep the win streak going. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua jumps out to the early lead

Neuqua works around the back of The Valley net before Gavin Ostendorf locates a cutting Benjamin Stefanski for the evening’s opening goal.

The Cats look to keep the offense rolling. This time around, it’s Grant Randolph adding to Neuqua’s total, putting the home team ahead 2-0 early in the first.

The Valley offense looks to get some points on the board and does so as Matt Merchant fights off the intense defense before securing a jump shot, putting The Valley on the scoresheet.

Before the first half closes, it’s the Ostendorf to Stefanski connection again as Stefanski locates the back of The Valley’s net for his second goal of the evening. Neuqua leads 3-1 to end the first quarter.

The Wildcats pick up where they left off to end the first, as Kyle Barth locates the back of The Valley’s net, extending the Neuqua lead to open up the second.

Stefanski looks to return the favor as he picks up the loose ball and connects with Ostendorf, securing his second goal of tonight’s contest.

The Valley pulls even with a big second quarter

Neuqua leads 5-1 two minutes into the second. However, the Wildcat momentum would be short-lived as Merchant gives The Valley back-to-back goals to spark a scoring run for the visitors’ offense.

Goals from Chase Beck and Alex Meyers give The Valley offense some second-quarter momentum. The Valley closes out the half with five unanswered goals, and Meyers’ goal would even the score going into half at 6-6.

As the third quarter gets underway, the blue and gold look to swing the momentum back into home court and do so as Ostendorf secures his hat-trick as he locates The Valley net once more.

However, The Valley doesn’t let off the gas pedal as the offense remains locked in as Merchant connects with Alex Wohlfahrt to keep the score close midway through the third.

Neuqua pulls away to earn the DVC win

Neuqua’s offense would be relentless as they responded with a pair of goals of their own from Randolph and Ostendorf as the Cats closed out the third with an 11-7 lead.

The Neuqua experience ends up being too much for The Valley as Randolph secures the dagger goal of this evening’s contest. Neuqua Valley defeats The Valley 13-9, an exciting way to get the DVC schedule off and running.