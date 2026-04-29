Neuqua boys volleyball takes wild three-set win over Waubonsie

It’s the Waubonsie and Neuqua Valley boys volleyball rivalry edition as both teams meet up in Warrior Country. The Wildcats are eying a 3-0 start in the DVC while sitting at 9-8, while the Warriors look to snap a five-match slide, sitting at 5-15. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

However, don’t let that record fool you because Braeden Black orders up an ace and an early 11-4 lead for the Warriors.

Both teams bring out their decks of cards because Shrikar Sunil also draws up the ace.

After a slow start, the Wildcats begin to climb as Liam Mitchell jumps up on the right side and sneaks the ball over for the point. They trail 15-13.

Waubonsie goes all out in set one

Waubonsie strikes back with Dhruvesh Parthiban, who invites everyone from Neuqua Valley to his block party.

Then the Warriors start to get their kills to go as Oliver Weisler feeds Oleg Shin for the kill.

The game of catch-up continues to favor the Wildcats thanks to a kill by Collin Hardin.

Set point coming up for the Warriors, who lead 24-23. It’s Black getting a second chance to fall, and Waubonsie takes the first set 25-23.

Wildcats hit cruise control in set two

Set two is all about Neuqua because Mitchell says go fish with a feisty ace.

The Cats are in belt-to-behind mode as Jimmy O’Neal makes the point look too easy, and they hold a commanding 17-5 lead in set two.

The final point of a dominating set two comes from Bato Badaev and O’Neal setting up Logan Burnham for the kill. Let’s play three, thanks to a 25-9 set, two win for Neuqua.

Set three starts in the Warriors’ favor with a kill from Black to make it 9-6 Waubonsie.

As for Neuqua, the Cats also live and die by the kill. It’s Nate Barger sending a missile down the middle, and it’s a 12-11 set.

Waubonsie begins to grow its lead with a round of kills. This one right here comes from Mike Johnson, who nearly takes a man out with his powerful spike.

Then Weisler sets up Oleg Shin, who sends it right on the spot. Warriors are up 19-15.

However, it’s not till it’s over on the Neuqua side. Hardin sends a laser to kill the other way, and the blue and gold continue to hang around.

Neuqua pulls out the aces to secure the win

They cut to within one, and O’Neal gambles for a point with an ace, and we’re squared at 21.

Match point is on the line for Neuqua. Liam Mitchell hits the jackpot with one final ace. After falling 25-23 in set one, the Wildcats take the next two sets 25-9 and 25-23 to earn another DVC win over Waubonsie.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.