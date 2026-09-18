Neuqua freshman Aryan Gautam represents USA at World Karate Championships

“I’ve always wanted to be on Team USA, and just the idea of competing for your country and going on that world stage and going against other countries, it just means a lot to me,” Aryan Gautam said.

Neuqua Valley freshman Aryan Gautam is preparing to head overseas to compete for the U.S. at the 2026 World Karate Championships in Spain this October. It’s an incredible opportunity for a young athlete who has been practicing martial arts since he was five years old. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

An incredible debut at Diamond Nationals

“I used to always like contact fighting as a young child. And I guess my parents picked up on that and enrolled me in MMA. And ever since then, I fell in love with the idea of martial arts,” said Neuqua Valley freshman Aryan Gautam.

For the next ten years, Gautam worked and trained, deepening his understanding of the discipline, until his coach pushed him to take on a new challenge.

“I was hesitant at first because obviously it was a national competition and there was a lot of pressure. But eventually I did agree to compete, and it turned out really well,” said Gautum. “My first ever competition was in October of 2025. It was Diamond Nationals. It’s the biggest tournament in North America, and I got first place there for fighting,” said Gautum.

After a strong debut in Minnesota, Gautum began competing in other high-level tournaments, quickly becoming one of the top young martial artists in the country.

Training in the studio and the classroom

He increased his training regimen to four days a week at locations like National Karate and the legendary Sharkey’s Karate in Naperville, and continued to compete against the top young martial artists in the U.S.

“I do a lot of drills to improve my speed and timing. I actually have a personal trainer at Sharkey’s Karate, and he helps me with my speed. I’m disciplined, timing, everything that you need to actually be successful in the competition,” said Gautam.

Balancing schoolwork and training can be tricky, especially with Gautam entering his first year of high school.

“Obviously, both are really important. So at school, I usually wake up, I go to school, and I try to get my homework done as fast as possible so I can train later on. And I try not to tire myself too much, because there’s always the next day that you have to work hard,” said Gautam.

Earning a spot on Team USA

And that hard work’s paid off. Over the past year, his trophy case has been filling up with achievements like first place in the 2025 Infinity National Championships and third place in point sparring and sword sparring at the 2026 ISKA World Martial Arts Championships.

In May, his second-place finish at the WKC Nationals earned the young phenom a spot on Team USA.

“It’s been amazing. I’ve done really well in all of my competitions, and it’s been a really good experience because I meet new people, I learn from others, and I create new experiences for myself,” said Gautam. “In May, we had the WKC National competition, where everyone from every part of the USA comes together in one spot, and they compete for four spots to go to Spain and compete for Team USA. And it was a really long day, obviously. And actually that day they delayed my fight because of the heat. They delayed it by eight hours, and I had to stay there in the heat for eight hours. But eventually I did end up fighting, and I did secure second place.”

As he prepares to compete for the United States next month, Gautam appreciates the other aspects that come with practicing martial arts, besides the physical nature of the sport.

“You shouldn’t just fight to fight. I feel like there’s more. There’s deeper meanings to fighting. There’s obviously the time you put in; the discipline you gain from practicing for constant hours. And I feel like it helps you as a person when you’re fighting. It helps you create that discipline of being a better person overall.

Once he returns from Spain, Gautam hopes to find more opportunities to showcase his martial arts abilities across the globe and motivate other young athletes to follow their passions.

“I certainly want to meet new people, build connections, meet new coaches, meet new competitors. And you know, I want to inspire other people to follow their dreams and do what they want,” said Gautam. “After competing for Team USA, I obviously want to compete for them again and again for multiple years so I can get as many first places for my country as I can,” said Gautam.

For Naperville Sports Weekly, I’m Justin Cornwell.

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