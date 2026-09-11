Neuqua girls golf pushes past Central

It was a pleasant day out on the links, and the Wildcats took full advantage on their way to victory. Naperbrook Golf Course is the host site for this DVC dual between the Naperville Central Redhawks and the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A duel halfway through

On the opening hole, Neuqua’s Malar Anand tosses her third shot of the day just past the flag. She capitalizes on the par opportunity by draining the putt.

Central freshman Alisa Shen finds herself on the wrong side of the green. The distance doesn’t faze her as she puts the ball within a few feet of the cup. Shen starts her round with a par.

At the fourth, the underclassmen continue to show off. Sophomore Grace Li places her roll next to the pin, finishing the job for an even three.

Ahanna Patel eyes a lengthy look at par. She reads the green like a novel and nails it! Patel shoots a 45.

At the tee box, Central’s Harper McMillan lands her first swing pin high. She two-putts to pencil in a par as well. Like Patel, McMillan finishes with a 45.

Closing out the fourth, Sophomore Elina Haines’s putt goes in for an even score on the hole.

Neuqua seals the deal

However, it was a quiet afternoon on the seventh for both teams. Neuqua’s Li careens her shot off the back of the cup and in for a par save, marking a 49-stroke outing on the day.

Action heats back up on the final hole. Anand shows off her stellar short game once again, placing herself in range for a potential birdie. Her next shot falls off line, but she cleans things up with an easy par and a 44.

Redhawk senior Lilliana Plitt’s birdie putt catches the right edge of the hole but stays above ground. Plitt’s 45th shot of the afternoon ends with a par.

Aditi Reddy of Neuqua calmly knocks down this putt for back-to-back pars to end her round with a 43.

Then, Shen secures her fifth par to close a team best, two-over-38 swing effort.

Haines joins in on the parade of pars, pushing in this putt. Haines is the catalyst today for the Wildcats shooting a 39 and leading her team to a 169 to 173 victory over the Redhawks.

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