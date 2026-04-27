Neuqua girls lacrosse gets road win versus Naperville Central

Neuqua Valley enters the Redhawk nest at Naperville Central for a regular-season DVC matchup in girls lacrosse. The Wildcats come off a win over Geneva, while Central hopes to bounce back following a loss to Nazareth. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Central takes narrow lead

It’s 1-0 Wildcats at the start of the game. Kaylie Gilmartin passes to Addison Tedrow, catapulting down low to extend the Wildcat lead to 2-0. Redhawk Maddie Bryant has the ball and shoots down low for the shot, putting Central on the board. Later in the first quarter, Olivia Orf looks to tie the game at 2. She goes for the goal but gets denied by Wildcat goalie Brooke Kirchner. Redhawk sophomore Finley Montague has the ball; she makes her way to the net and throws it right inside for a goal. Naperville Central trails 3-2. Lucy Brady gets in on the action with a goal of her own, tying the game at 3. Central is up 4-3 going into the 2nd quarter.

Neuqua breaks through before halftime

Natalie Tomeczko looks to add to the Redhawk lead, but her attempt gets caught by Kirchner. Addison Tedrow and Kaylie Gilmartin work together for a goal to even the score, but Central’s Giselle Sevilla is there for the save. Tedrow has the ball once more, she passes to Vivien Ludwig, who makes her way to the net, and catapults the ball in for a goal to even the game at 4-4. Later on, Lucy Brady has the ball, shoots down low, and the ball is in for a goal to give Naperville Central the lead once again. With the game tied at 5, Neuqua’s Olivia Beaman runs to the net to break the tie and delivers the goal. Neuqua takes a 6-5 lead into the halftime break.

The Wildcats win a close one

With the third quarter underway, Olivia Beaman scoops up the ball and runs to the 10-yard line, where she passes to Kaylie Gilmartin and snipes the ball down for the goal as the Wildcats go up 7-5. Attempting a penalty shot is Lila Gaffney of Neuqua Valley. She runs to the net, but her attempt at the goal is denied by Giselle Sevilla. A big stop to keep Central in the game. Finley Montague has the ball in hand; she passes to Natalie Tomeczko, who snipes the ball for a goal. The Redhawks are down 8-6 at the end of 3rd quarter. Going to the 4th quarter, Maddie Bryant goes for the goal to get her team within one, but her attempt gets caught by Brooke Kirchner. The defense tightens up in the final minutes. Central has an opportunity for a penalty shot with seconds remaining. Natalie Tomeczko runs and shoots fast for the goal. However, Neuqua runs out the clock, and it’s the Wildcats coming home with an 8-7 win over the Redhawks.