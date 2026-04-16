Neuqua softball blasts past Metea in two-day marathon

We’re at Metea Valley for some softball action as the Mustangs welcome the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Both teams are on a mission for their first conference win after losing to Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We go to the bottom of the first with the Wildcats up 1-0. A runner on base for Metea when Lily Aguilar rips a hit out to dead center and goodbye. Aguilar blasts a two-run bomb to give the Mustangs a 2-1 lead.

Nalia Clifford goes yard to open the lead

In the third, the Wildcats get two runs on errors to lead 3-2. Not long after its moon shot from Nalia Clifford. A three-run dinger for the Wisconsin commit, and the Wildcats extend their lead to 6-2.

The bats remain alive with Cora Dickson sending this swing into left center, and another run scores. Wildcats lead 9-3 after three innings before a lightning delay that pushes the game to the following day on the Mustangs junior varsity field.

The game resumes in the top of the fourth, and the Wildcats pick up where they left off. Savannah Charlton nearly goes yard, but that means Jean Peske and Ashley Anderson can come on home to make it 11-3 Neuqua.

Back to Clifford, who continues her two-day outing with one of her six RBI. The Wildcats are running away up 14-3.

The Mustangs get a boost from Haylie Wisch just swinging into fair territory for a single. She scores on a fielder’s choice later in the frame.

Lily Aguuilar with a dinger to keep the Mustangs in it

Aguilar is back up to bat, and is she clearing the fence again? It’s a grand slam for Aguilar, her second home run of the game, but it took two days to get there. Suddenly, it’s a 14-9 ball game through four innings.

Neuqua Valley softball cruises to a two-day win

The Wildcats continue their hit parade with Jean Peske targeting right field, and her hit gets down.

Then Sydney Benedict rips a laser into dead center, and here come more runs for Neuqua. The Wildcats pull away to take the two-day marathon in mercy-rule fashion by the score of 20-9.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!