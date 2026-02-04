Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central competitive cheerleading advance to the state meet

Six local teams took part in the IHSA 3A Oswego competitive cheerleading sectional over the weekend. Naperville North, Naperville Central, Benet Academy, Metea Valley, Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley hoped to be among the top six schools who would punch their tickets to the state meet.

Waubonsie Valley finishes in the top ten

Naperville North finished the competition in fourteenth place with a score of 81.17. Metea Valley took the twelfth place spot with a score of 82.90. One spot ahead of the Mustangs in eleventh place was the Benet Academy Redwings with an 84.73.

Waubonsie Valley cracked the top ten with a tally of 85.33.

The Wildcats and Redhawks are heading back to state

Naperville Central impressed the judges with a score of 92.87, securing a spot at state with a third place finish. The Redhawks are heading to state for a second consecutive season.

Edging out Naperville Central for second place was Neuqua Valley with a score of 93.37. The Wildcats have now qualified for state every year since 2008. Neuqua took home a third place trophy at last year’s state finals.

Lockport won the 2026 Oswego 3A cheerleading sectional championship with a final score of 94.70. St. Charles North narrowly defeated Oswego to win the Co-Ed sectional title. The state tournament will be held on Friday, February 6 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, with the top 12 team qualifying for the finals on Saturday.