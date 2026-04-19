Neuqua Valley badminton earns a road win over Waubonsie

It’s time for more DVC badminton as Waubonsie Valley badminton hosts Neuqua Valley. Waubonsie Valley looks for its first DVC win after last week’s loss against Metea Valley, 9-6. The Wildcats look for their third straight DVC victory with wins over Metea Valley and Naperville Central under their belt. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua looks to start the doubles matchups strong

Starting off with three doubles as Wildcats Clarinda Jin and Vanshieka Shetty take on Warriors Akshaya Annem and Siya Deshmukh.

The Warriors serve in the far court as Jin gets the return as both sides rally. Jin goes up high for the return and hammers it home for the Wildcat score.

After Shetty’s serve, the Neuqua duo attacks Annem on the backline. The Warrior continues to rally from afar before showing off the nice touch for the point.

Neuqua continues to keep its foot on the gas as Vanshieka Shetty’s return goes in between the Warriors for the point. The Neuqua duo goes on to secure the two-set victory, 21-13, 21-7.

The Warriors earn a win in two doubles

Moving on to two doubles where Harshita Baskaran and Kari Dong from Waubonsie Valley match up against Neuqua’s Amber Shi and Annika Chen.

Annika Chen serves for Neuqua. After the Waubonsie return, Neuqua’s Amber Shi shows off her power as the birdie lands in play for the point.

Early in the second set, Warrior Harshita Baskaran and Wildcat Annika Chen keep the rally alive with impressive returns until Warrior Kari Dong approaches the net for the smash.

Harshita Baskaran shows off her experience by repeatedly returning the birdie despite the relentless Wildcat attack. The senior lofts a return into the back corner, and it lands for the point.

In the tie-breaking point, Dong and Chen rally from the backcourt. Baskaran and Dong keep the rally alive with high returns before Chen ends the rally as her shot lands low for the point.

The Warrior duo battles back and takes the lead. Warrior Kari Dong’s return goes down the middle and lands for the point. Waubonsie gets the two-set victory, 23-21 and 21-11.

Neuqua Valley’s Luna Han and Ishi Reddy take on Waubonsie Valley’s Anuhya Reddy and Vaishnavi Cheedepudi in one doubles.

Han serves for the Wildcats. Warrior Anuhya Reddy shows off the touch on the rapid return for the point.

The Wildcats look to secure the two-set victory. After the Warrior serves, Wildcat Luna Han approaches the net before her smash hit secures the point.

Late in the set, Han goes for the smash hit as Cheedepudi returns high into the air before Ishi Reddy taps over the net for the point. Han and Reddy secure the two-set victory for the Wildcats, 21-6, 21-6.

The Wildcats show their depth in singles play

Swinging over to singles as Neuqua’s Sristi Barnwal takes on Waubonsie’s Harshita Baskaran in five singles.

After the Wildcat serves, Baskaran launches a high return that lands in the corner for the point.

Later in the set, Barnwal continues to return with high shots, forcing the Warrior to stay close to the net. The Wildcat lobs another return high into the air, which the Warrior is unable to keep the rally alive. Barnwal goes on to win the first set, 21-11.

Looking to force a third set, Baskaran’s return is out of Sristi Barnwal’s reach for the point.

Wildcat Barnwal steps back for the return, which the Warrior responds to with a return high in the air. Barnwal switches up the return and goes for the smash hit for the point. Sristi Barnwal gets the two-set victory, 21-17.

Waubonsie’s Vaishnavi Cheedepudi and Neuqua’s Ishi Reddy close out the night in two singles. Early on, Cheedepudi puts an end to the rally with the high return that lands short for the point.

Both Cheedepudi and Reddy stay on the move to keep the rally alive. The Wildcat lofts her shot over the net for the point. Reddy takes the first set, winning 21-8.

The Warrior responds in the second set with a nice return over the net, which lands out of Reddy’s reach.

Neuqua picks up another DVC victory

Reddy looks to secure the two-set victory. Cheedepudi can’t keep her return in play as the Wildcat secures the sweep. Neuqua Valley gets the team victory over Waubonsie Valley, 14-1, and stays on top of the DVC standings.