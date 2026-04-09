Neuqua Valley badminton starts the season with victory over Naperville Central

Neuqua Valley badminton is back on the court after taking home the state championship a season ago. New head coach Kathleen Cervera is now at the helm with Naperville Central heading across town for the first DVC matchup of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley doubles looks to be in midseason form

Starting things off in one doubles where Neuqua junior Luna Han has a new partner this spring, which happens to be the 2025 state singles champion, Ishi Reddy. An intimidating pairing for opponents, Zoey Tian and Emily He from Central.

Han and former partner Kanyanat Vajworarat won state doubles in 2024 and finished as the runner-up last season. She looks ready for another deep postseason run as the Wildcats earn the early point thanks to a smash down the middle from Reddy.

The Redhawks battle through a long rally with Tian and He moving around the court to keep the point alive. Reddy scoops out a return and pops it over the net, but Tian is ready with a drop shot that stays out of reach for the Central point.

In the second set, the Wildcats are able to pull away when Reddy sweeps a return over everyone’s head and down for the match-winning point by a 21-11, 21-6 total.

At two doubles, Naperville Central turns to sophomore Kavya Peter and freshman Eileen Zhang to take on veterans Amber Shi and Katherine He.

The Cats serve in the far court as Peter makes a quick return. Waiting back on the lob, Eileen Zhang smashes the point between the defense for the Redhawk duo.

Later in the first set, He gets involved in a rally with the Central pair, flipping a smash from Zhang just over the net for the point as Neuqua wins the first set.

In the second set, a long rally ensues with all four players battling to keep the birdie off the floor. He and Shi flip sides before Shi uses an overhand drop shot to place a return just out of reach. Neuqua takes a win in two doubles, 21-11, 21-9, sweeping the five doubles matches.

The Redhawks put up a fight in singles play

Switching over to singles play, where Kavya Peter from Central takes on Sristi Barnwall from Neuqua in the number five matchup. Playing in the near court, Barnwal makes a nice recovery on an early return to keep a rally alive. Peter is unable to put the point away as Barnwal places a shot over her head and out of reach for the point.

Later in the set, both players move well across the court in search of any advantage. Barnwall flips a backhand over the net, but Peter gets there in time and softly drops her return down for the point.

Looking to clinch a victory, Barnwall gains the early edge and is ready to pounce. She pushes a backhand that lands just inside the line for the match point, earning a win by the score of 21-11, 21-11.

Despite winning the state singles title as a freshman, Ishi Reddy is focusing more on doubles in her sophomore season, as she plays at two singles against Emily He. The young Wildcat makes it look easy, playing with complete control as she shows off the touch and the power, rolling to a two-set victory.

Clarinda Jin impresses in DVC debut

At one singles, Zoey Tian is back in action for the red and white against freshman Clarinda Jin, who is making her DVC debut. In the early stages of the match, the Redhawk junior smashes a return down to her left that Jin is unable to send back for the point.

The young Wildcat is not easily intimidated as she slams a smash down of her own, winning the opening set 21-7.

Into the second set with Jin serving, the freshman sends back a long cross-court backhand. Tian gets to it and drops a shot just over the net and snags the point.

Jin now serves in the far court as a strong rally ensues, with both opponents working hard for the point. Tian reaches low to dig out a pair of returns, but Jin sends the second one down with authority to take the point and the match by the score of 21-7, 21-6. Neuqua Valley starts the season strong with a 14-1 team victory over Naperville Central. The Redhawks secure a win in six singles thanks to Sia Maniar.