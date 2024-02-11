With the postseason just around the corner for boys basketball, we have a rivalry matchup at Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats are currently on a four-game skid as they faceoff against Waubonsie Valley who is still undefeated in the DVC. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley gets out to an early lead after the first quarter

We get the scoring started with Neuqua. Colin Gerrity gets the ball on top as he scores an early three-pointer.

WV with a counterattack now as Moses Wilson springs Tyreek Coleman who shows off his skills for the layup. Warriors up 5-3.

It’s all Waubonsie late on in the first. Coleman plays the ball to Wilson who scores on the alley-oop layup. That gives the Warriors an 11-7 lead after one.

Neuqua Valley comes back in the second and leads the game by one at halftime

Later on in the second quarter, Neuqua trails 19-13 as Luke Kinkade narrows that deficit by knocking down a triple.

Coming back down the court is Waubonsie. Tyreek Coleman finds a wide-open Cade Valek in the paint who goes up for the dunk.

Finishing the half on top would be the Wildcats. Luke Kinkade gets the ball down low as he tacks on another triple. Neuqua leads 22-21 at the break.

The Wildcats and Warriors are still separated by just one point after the third quarter

Getting the scoring started in the second half is Matt Sessom who takes his time before shooting for three. WV goes up 30-24.

Neuqua still hanging around in this one. Kinkade passes off to Colin Gerrity who swishes the triple. Wildcats down by just two, 36-34.

Neuqua with one last chance in the quarter as Kinkade gets the ball out wide and he knocks down another triple. That gives the Wildcats a 37-36 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Neuqua Valley boys basketball hands Waubonsie Valley its first DVC loss of the season

Starting the last frame with the ball is Tre Blissett who dribbles into the paint putting the ball up scoring and drawing the foul.

Responding instantly is Luke Pallaschke who knocks down a triple from distance.

A couple of plays late and it’s Pallaschke again who scores a three-pointer. That puts the Wildcats up 45-38.

WV sticking in the game. Moses Wilson gets the ball out top who continues the three-point contest. Warriors trailing by four.

Getting the ball back is Colin Gerrity who scores another three-point basket for the Wildcats.

And that’s where we’ll end it as the rest of the game would be fouls and free throws that helped Neuqua Valley take down the Warriors by a score of 61-56.

