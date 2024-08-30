Neuqua Valley boys golf moves to 2-0 in the DVC following victory over Metea Valley

With LIV golf preparations underway at Bolingbrook Golf Club, Metea and Neuqua Valley will tee off for a DVC showdown. The Wildcats are off to a hot start in the conference after a four-stroke win over Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Birdies are flying on hole one

Both teams show a strong effort on hole one. Brady Chung from Neuqua puts a good swing on his fairway shot, which hits the green. Chung finishes the hole under to start the day after draining the birdie.

We have more birdies on the first hole with Metea’s Caleb Hoskins, who begins on the right foot with a well placed putt. He goes on for a round of 44.

Mustang Rahil Shah hopes to do the same with a long putt. It takes a strong roll but stays just off the edge of the cup, so he goes even.

Ryan Watson leads the charge for Neuqua

On hole four, Wildcat Ryan Watson swings into a strong tee shot. It’s in the air for a while but pulls a backspin once it lands and onto the green. That puts him in a position to make par.

We’re staying with Watson as we head to hole seven. He chips, and the ball rolls in his favor to the pin. Watson pars and leads the way with the day’s best round at 38.

Arnav Narasipura from Metea Valley gets a great approach that hits and takes a big bounce on the dance floor. He golfs Metea’s second-best individual score with a 43.

Brady Chung continues his smooth day by paring the hole and golfing a 41, Wildcat’s second-best individual score.

The ninth and final hole shows Rahil Shah leading the way for black and gold with a 40 round after he pars to end the day.

Neuqua Valley boys golf moves to 2-0 in the DVC

The Wildcats make a late push with a Daniel Zhang fairway shot that makes it to the green. Zhang pars and a golfs a 43.

Jack Boehmke also golfs a 43 and putts like this put him in a prime position to sink his final shot of the day. The Wildcats take take the win by eight strokes over the Mustangs, 165-173.

