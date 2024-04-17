Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse outlasts Naperville Central

After defeating St. Rita 14-5 over the weekend, Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse is back in action as they head to Naperville Central to take on the Redhawks. Last season, the Wildcats came out on top in both matchups. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central boys lacrosse takes first quarter lead over Neuqua

Early on, the game is tied at one apiece. Cary George approaches from behind the net, finds a sliver of space and bounces it into the goal. Neuqua takes a 2-1 lead with under eight minutes left in the first.

With under three minutes left in the quarter, this is Matt Cabrera racing down the field into enemy territory. He’s able to draw a few defenders his way before dumping it off to Jake Walbert and he finishes the job. That score knots the game up at 2-2 with two minutes left in the first.

Just a minute later, the Wildcats attempt to clear the ball out of their territory but it’s mishandled and the Redhawks take over. Declan Burke scoops it up and flings it past the goalkeeper. The costly turnover gives Naperville Central a 3-2 lead late in the first quarter.

Cary George and Jonah Frank take control of the game for Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse

Moving on to the second quarter, it’s now 3-3. Cary George attacks from behind the net and goes for the over-the-shoulder shot and it’s good! The dazzling score from George puts the Wildcats back on top 4-3.

Later on in the quarter, a couple of quick passes gives Brady Elliot a chance to attack and he’s able to make the most of it with another goal for Neuqua. That’s four straight goals for the Wildcats, giving them a 6-3 lead with under six minutes left in the half.

With three minutes to go in the half, Jonah Frank takes the pass, turns the corner towards the middle, and then unleashes a missile that zips by the goalie. Frank’s third goal of the half extends the Neuqua lead to 8-3.

Wildcats cruise to another DVC win

In the second half, the Wildcats were in cruise control. George surveys the defense, connects with Frank in the middle, and he tacks on another goal, making it 11-4. The Wildcats go on to win 16-4, improving to 2-0 in DVC play.