Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse rides early lead to win over Naperville Central

In the latest DVC boys lacrosse contest, the Neuqua Valley Wildcats host the traveling Naperville Central Redhawks. The Redhawks come into the game off a one-point loss against Oak Forest and look to change course with a road victory. Neuqua looks to keep rolling, coming off an overtime victory against Lane Tech, winning by one. Both teams are eager to earn a conference victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Wildcats roar on offense early

Neuqua looks to start fast offensively as Gavin Ostendorf connects with Julian Silva for the evening’s opening goal.

Central tries to swing things around; however, on the pass attempt, Grant Randolph picks it off, securing another goal for the Wildcats. Neuqua leads 2-0 to close the first quarter.

The Wildcat offense remains relentless to open the second as they secure back-to-back goals from Ostendorf and Justin Welch, keeping the scoring coming with a 4-0 lead.

The Redhawks look for some points midway through the second and get on the board as Declan Burke connects for Central’s opening points of the evening. Central trails 4-1 with eight minutes remaining in the second

Neuqua responds quickly. This time, it’s the Randolph to Silva connection as Silva secures another Wildcat goal, extending the lead.

A big run for the Redhawks

Burke remains poised for the Redhawk offense going into halftime. He secures another goal to give his team a spark, trailing 6-2 at the break.

The Redhawk offense starts the second half strong with three goals. A tally from Jake Walbert and back-to-back goals from Burke. Naperville Central trails 6-5 to open the third with a big momentum swing.

But the Wildcat offense clicks into gear as Randolph and Ostendorf secure a pair of goals to close out the third. Neuqua gets some cushion and leads 8-5.

Central’s offense remains composed as Walbert secures the opening goal of the fourth to keep the Redhawks in the hunt down by just two.

Grant Randoph shuts the door for a Neuqua win

Randolph calls the game as he secures back-to-back goals to put things out of reach. Neuqua Valley defeats Naperville Central 10-6. Central remains on the road later in the week as the Hawks take on Plainfield North, seeking a bounce-back victory.