Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse uses strong defense to get past Benet Academy

?Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse travels to Benet Academy for a non-conference matchup. Last season, the Redwings rallied from behind and eked out an 11-10 victory in thrilling fashion. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Michael Frieri scores in seconds for Benet Academy Boys Lacrosse

We’ll begin with the opening face-off. Benet’s Michael Frieri quickly gains possession and motors by the Wildcats’ defense. He fires and scores to put the Redwings on top, just six seconds into play!

Minutes later, Cary George has it behind the net and connects with Jonah Frank over the middle. He reverses back and goes down low for the goal. Neuqua is on the board, three minutes into the action.

Benet starts the first quarter with a four goal lead

After three Redwing goals, Grant Randolph is looking for more. He creates a little separation and then fires a missile that zips by the goalkeeper. That’s four straight goals for the Redwings, giving them a 5-1 lead as the first quarter closes.

In the second quarter, George has possession again behind the net. He attacks and flings a shot over his shoulder for the goal! It’s the second straight week he’s scored from that shot, and Neuqua trails 5-3.

The Wildcats start to crawl back and Owen Barth is ready to make some big saves

Now with just a one-goal lead, Benet looks to answer. Charlie O’Grady takes a shot at the net but Owen Barth is in the way of that one. The Neuqua defense continues to stand tall in the second quarter.

With under four minutes left in the half, the Wildcats swing the ball to Jonathan Ostendorf and he unleashes a rocket that sails into the net. His score ties the game at 5 as we approach halftime.

Now with under a minute left until the break, here is George slipping through the Redwing defense and scoring his third goal of the game. The Wildcats are on top for the first time as we go into halftime.

Tommy Bartenhagen makes a quick move after receiving the catch and he’s able to sneak one by the Wildcats. His goal makes it 7-7 with seven minutes left in the third.

Moments later, the Redwings are on the attack again. Frieri battles through the tough defense and lets go of the shot through the contact. He scores to put Benet back on top, 8-7, with Frieri’s second goal of the day.

Neuqua boys lacrosse and Benet play close contest for the second straight season

After a Neuqua goal, it’s 8-8 early in the fourth. Frank catches it on the right side of the field, spins away from the defense, and gets the shot past the goalie. The Wildcats are back on top 9-8 with nine minutes to play.

Benet is back on offense. Tommy Bartenhagen spins towards the inside, takes a shot on goal, and once again Owen Barth is there for the timely save. His stout defense helps Neuqua maintain the lead, they’re up 10-8 with six minutes to go.

Now with only two minutes left to play. George attacks from near the end line and speeds by the defender, faking the shot high, and then going low for the score. That one makes it an 11-8 lead and seals the deal for the Wildcats, as they get revenge from last season’s 11-10 loss to the Redwings. Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse hangs on for the thrilling victory over Benet, improving their record to 7-5.