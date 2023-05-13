Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse wins seventh straight after taking down The Valley

Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse went down 1-0 early, but fired back with six unanswered goals for a 14-6 win over The Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The IHSA lacrosse regular season is coming to a close with just a few games left to be played. The Valley welcomes in the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse. The two teams met earlier this year where Neuqua took down The Valley.

Neuqua Valley creating offense in the first half

We start off just a few minutes into the game, where Valley defensemen Drew McSpadden creates some major separation before firing a shot into the net. He gets fired up with his teammates and The Valley leads early.

The Wildcats have a response here off the stick of Jonah Frank. He passes it back and forth with Liam Gramza and gets the goal to go. We’re all tied at 1 in the first quarter.

On the ensuing faceoff, freshman, Ben Stefanski wins it and quickly goes all the way to score! His goal comes just seconds after Frank’s and just like that, the Cats are up 2-1.

Neuqua is now up 4-1 and is looking to score again. After some good ball movement, Griffin Olah has a shot opportunity and fires it into the top right corner of the goal. They lead by four.

The Wildcats get on the board again here, as a great assist is created by Cary George. He finds Jonathan Ostendorf who is wide open in front of the goal. 6-1 Wildcats.

The Valley’s Brock Culberson responds here, doing everything by himself. He fires a long bouncing shot that gets past the Neuqua goalie. The Valley still trails 6-2 in the second.

Wildcats cruise to the victory

Now into the third quarter, Ostendorf takes off on a solo run, getting around multiple Valley defenders before getting his shot past the goalie. Neuqua now leads comfortably 10-3.

Both teams are able to score some more goals before the final whistle. This one comes from Culberson of The Valley. He makes it a 10-4 game, but it’s the Wildcats who pull away with the 14-6 victory. Neuqua wins its seventh straight game and will finish the season at home on Monday against Naperville Central.

