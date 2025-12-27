Neuqua Valley boys swimming cruises by Metea Valley

Neuqua and Metea Valley boys swimming and diving jump in for an early Christmas week swim as both team continue their early start to the conference season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Wildcats strike first in the relays

The meet starts with the 200-yard medley relay. Right away Neuqua’s group of Blake Torpey, Jacob Xu, Anderson See and Phillip Song pick up a win with a time of a minute and forty-three seconds. Two more Wildcats groups follow up in the two and three spot.

Over to the 200 yard freestyle where Neuqua’s Jack Langan and Jackson Wagoner go neck and neck the entire. Langan takes the win over his teammate but there’s nothing wrong with a Wildcat one-two finish. Jonas Reddington is the top Mustang, finishing in fourth place. Langan also wins the 100 yard backstroke later in the meet.

Colin Louden brings a win for the Mustangs

The Mustangs get help from Colin Louden in the 200-yard IM. He pulls away from Wildcat Ryan Watson and wins it by hitting the wall at a minute and eight seconds. Jack Fastabend finishes in third for Neuqua.

Let’s jump into a fast one via the 50 free. It’s Arun Kaura hitting the gas and takes first place with Peter Carroll and Aly Hassanien following in his tracks. Sean Siwicki and Charlie Kalnicky are just behind the top three for Metea.

Neuqua Valley boys swimming cruises to a win

The Wildcats keep the fast pace going as Anderson See flaps his wings and soars to victory in the 100-yard butterfly with Colin Louden finishing in second.

Jackson Wagoner puts the cherry on top by winning the 100 yard freestyle over teammates Luke Oitker and Jack Fastabend in second and third. Dylan Gargas and Nicolas Delgado take fourth and fifth for Metea Valley as Neuqua Valley cruises past the Mustangs 139-34 to begin the DVC swim season.

