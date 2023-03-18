Neuqua Valley boys track and field dominates the indoor DVC Meet

We are at North Central College for the boys indoor DVC track and field meet. The defending champions Naperville Central looks to defend their title with the other five schools looking to lift the plaque. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Brody Squires jumps to glory on the long jump

Starting the meet on the long jump with Neuqua’s James Ammenhauser who jumps 6.97 meters for a second place finish. Ammenhauser goes on to win the triple jump later on in the meet.

The best long jumper of the meet is Waubonsie’s Brody Squires who jumps 7.08 meters for a first place finish.

Maverick Ohle picks up first place on the shot put

The next field event is the shot put in which Naperville Central’s Maverick Ohle dominates the event getting first place with a distance of 15.27 meters.

Nick Pennington wins the pole vault

Next up is the pole vault in which Neuqua Valley’s Nick Pennington wins the event with a school best height of 4.58 meters.

Julian Johnson leaps his way into first on the high jump

The final field event is the high jump that sees Waubonsie’s Julian Johnson jump over 1.90 meters.

Jake Lansdowne wins the 55 meter hurdles

Moving onto the track events. We start with the 55 meter hurdles, it’s a close race throughout but in the end Neuqua’s Jake Lansdowne picks up first place followed by Naperville North’s William Korosec.

Danny Eloe edges out a win in the 55 meter dash

Sticking with 55 meters but without the hurdles. It’s once again a close race but crossing the finish line first is a huskie in Danny Eloe followed by Austin Belle and Talen Tate.

DeKalb’s Riley Newport wins the 800 meter run

The 800 meter run is next and this race has some of the area’s top runners. And to no surprise DeKalb’s cross country star Riley Newport wins this race followed by Naperville Central’s Sam Barnard and Waubonsie’s Austin McInturff.

Metea picks up a win in the 4×200 relay

Moving onto the first relay race of the night in the 4×200. This race was tightly contested but in the end it’s the pack of Mustangs in Juantel Sherieves, Daniel Pere, Christian Smith, and Arthur Cox III picking up a huge first place for Metea.

Foster Shelbert wins the 400 dash for Central

Continuing the action with the 400 meter dash. Coming down the final stretch out in front is Central’s Foster Shelbert who wins the race with a time of 50.58 followed by Neuqua’s Tyrek Campbell.

Neuqua finishes the night on top in the 4×400 relay

As always we cap off the meet with the 4×400 relay. Neuqua has already had a strong night but the Wildcats finish in fashion as Tyrek Cambell, Jake Lansdowne, Miles Miskel, and Nicolas Castrillion finish out in front.

Neuqua Valley dominates the competition as the Wildcats walk away victorious in the 2023 indoor DVC track and field meet.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!