Neuqua Valley boys track and field grabs third plaque of the season after winning the Plainfield North sectional

We’re at Plainfield North High School is the site of the 2023 boys track and field 3A sectional. This meet features four of area schools along with twelve other teams hoping for strong performances with State next weekend. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

James Ammenhauser goes to work right away

We get started on the triple jump and no surprise James Ammenhauser continues his strong season as he jumps to his first state to his first ever State qualification. Ammenhauser takes victories in both the triple and the long jump. Waubonsie Valley’s Brody Squires also qualify for state in the long jump.

Naperville Central gets a qualifier in the pole vault with Henry Kane who clears thirteen feet and seven point seven five inches. Thomas Keifer from Neuqua Valley wins the event ahead of Kane and will head to State as well.

Maverick Ohle keeps breaking records

Maverick Ohle in the discus shows off his muscles by throwing his way to a new record at 56.02. That’s good for a first place finish and of course another trip to State for the junior.

We go racing in the 4 by 100 as North’s group of Carson Marlar, Muneeb Shab, Nate Jacobs and Danny Eloe uses their speed in this race and just inches out Neuqua Valley to take the first place spot. Both teams are heading downstate.

Zac Close helps Neuqua out in the team standings by winning the two mile with a time of nine minutes and fourteen seconds, just ahead of Aidan Bandukwala from Hinsdale Central. Naperville Central’s Tyler Browning comes in sixth but still qualifies for State.

More Wildcat success comes in the 110 meter Hurdles with Jake Lansdowne outlasting Quinton Peterson from Lemont. Lansdowne sweeps the 110 and the 300 meter hurdles later on in the meet.

Danny Eloe qualifies in the 100 after a great race

Danny Eloe is in a tight battle with Neuqua’s Austin Belle in the 100 meter dash and the Huskie hangs on for dear life and wins the first place medal by a tenth of a second. Both Belle and Eloe are heading to Eastern.

We run two laps around the track in the 800 and coming to the finish line first is Hinsdale Central’s Dan Watcke ahead of Naperville Central’s Foster Shelbert.

To the 4 by 200 and Neuqua Valley makes sure the Wildcats finish this one in first. With Belle as the anchor, good things will happen. Madhan Manikandaswamy, Tyrek Campbell and Daniel Robinson makes up the rest of the relay. Naperville North also heading to State by finishing in second place.

In the mile Oswego East’s Alex Das claims the top spot but runners like Neuqua’s Robert Glenn and Waubonsie’s Zach Self run a strong race and each qualify for State.

Austin Belle puts the cherry on top

In the 200 Belle turns on the jets and gets a head of Nate Jacobs from North and runs to a time of 21.83 seconds. The Wildcats continue their successful run this season by adding the Plainfield North track and field sectional plaque to their trophy case. Hinsdale Central comes in second followed by Naperville Central in third.

Full results can be found at athletic.net.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!