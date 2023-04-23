Neuqua Valley boys volleyball takes last two sets for big road win over Naperville Central

Neuqua Valley boys volleyball bounces back in sets two and three to secure a huge road win over Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got boys volleyball with the Neuqua Valley Wildcats traveling to Naperville Central to face the Redhawks.

Naperville Central wins back-and-forth first set

The Redhawks lead 1-0 in the first set until Gavin O’Brien gets the kill to tie the game at one.

However, Central responds with Hudson Warnes getting a kill of his own to break that tie.

Later in the set, it’s O’Brien again going for another spike and he converts to make it 13-11 Redhawks.

But Central has another answer from Bander Aldoshan who gets a huge kill to extend his team’s lead to five.

In the middle of a rally, Wyatt Yager sets up Hudson Warnes who makes a pretty tap to get the point for his team.

Neuqua looks to send it over, but the set goes too far and Zach Hurd takes advantage on the kill. Redhawks win the first set 25-23.

Dylan Subramanian finding success at the net

Jumping ahead in the second set where Neuqua leads 10-6 and it’s Noah Cullen with a strong spike that Central can’t return.

Another kill shot comes in and that would be from Naperville Central’s Bander Aldoshan. The Wildcats are still leading 14-9.

The Wildcats keep finding success at the net as Dylan Subramanian makes a powerful spike to make it a five-point lead again.

Colin Brown serving for the Redhawks. Neuqua on the return and it’s O’Brien setting it up for Subramnian for another kill. They win set two 25-22.

Grant Hughes’s ace seals the victory

We’re tied at seven in set three as O’Brien looks to spike it, but Ian Anderson digs it up. Then Bander Aldoshan finishes the job and Central takes a one-point lead.

Match point for the Wildcats and Grant Hughes serves up an ace to seal the victory as fans and players storm the court. Neuqua takes the last two sets to secure a big road win over Central.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!