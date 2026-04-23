Neuqua Valley boys volleyball tops Naperville Central to open DVC slate

The DVC boys volleyball season is underway with Neuqua Valley hosting Naperville Central to tip off the 2026 conference schedule. The Wildcats have rebounded from a slow start against a tough early schedule, while the Redhawks hope to start the DVC slate with a road victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua has its serving game on point throughout the night. Dean Javier earns a pair of aces, one of them gets a helping hand from the net.

Facing an early deficit, Naperville Central needs to respond. Liam Mask sets up Lucas Hayes, who powers a kill attempt through the block for the point.

Neuqua takes control in the opening set

Neuqua attempts to build on the first set lead with Jimmy O’Neal serving. The Redhawks have to send a free ball over. That allows the Cats to set up Liam Mitchell who throws down the kill. Neuqua leads 13-5.

Central is battling to keep the set alive. The Redhawks get up for a pair of nice blocks at the net, but Neuqua regains possession, allowing Yosh Bodalia to tap the ball down for the point to extend the lead.

The Wildcats are trying to put the opening set to bed, but Central is not finished just yet. Bryson McGrath takes the set from Mask and powers the kill over. Neuqua is unable to recover as the Hawks take the point.

Central looks to set up another kill to pull closer, but junior Nathan Barger gets up for the block with Neuqua maintaining the double-digit lead.

Neuqua continues to control the opening set. Patrick King goes for a kill at the net, but the ball slips off his hand. Central sends the ball back, giving Bodalia time to set up King once again, who finishes off the point on the second chance.

The Cats are on the verge of victory in set one. Shrikar Sunhil with a give and go with Bodalia, skying high for a big-time kill. Neuqua takes the opening set 25-12.

Naperville Central comes out strong in the second set

The Redhawks need to change the momentum in the second set. Mitchell taps it over for Neuqua, but Hayes lays out for the dig. Mask sets up Teddy Bramlett for the kill and the Central point.

More work is being done at the serving line for the home team, where Logan Burnham curves an ace that lands right on the back line for the ace.

Neuqua looks to build the narrow lead, but Central is prepared with a counterattack. Doug Fenton throws down a kill as the second set goes back and forth.

On the next point, the Redhawks keep rolling with an ace from Lucas Hayes to keep the pressure on.

Neuqua with a serve as the Redhawks remain eager to force a third set. A kill attempt is shut down at the net by Wildcat captain Jimmy O’Neal. Neuqua leads 15-13.

Naperville Central refuses to go away. Liam Mitchell with a serve, but the Redhawks are able to set up Teddy Bramlett, who gets the spike down for the point.

The Redhawks look to pull even with the serve, but Neuqua responds with a kill in the middle from Nathan Barger to put the Cats up by a pair.

The blue and gold hope to create some distance as the set goes on. Bodalia sets up Collin Hardin for the monster left-handed kill and another point for the Wildcats.

Liam Mitchell helps the Wildcats close out the win

With Neuqua leading 19-17, Liam Mitchell adds to the total with another kill, pushing the lead to three points.

The Wildcats look to close things out late in the set, but Central has another response. Mask sets up Hayes, who gets the kill. The Redhawks trail 21-20.

But the Cats go on a late run with Liam Mitchell on the serve. He puts the finishing touch on a two-set Neuqua Valley victory with an ace as the Wildcats top Naperville Central 25-12, 25-20. Neuqua starts the DVC season with a win.