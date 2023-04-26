Neuqua Valley boys volleyball wins in three sets against Metea Valley

DVC play continues for boys volleyball. Metea Valley travels to Neuqua Valley as both teams are coming into the game off of conference wins. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Neuqua start’s out with a win in the first set

Getting the first set under way is Jack Gerrity who picks up a service ace to start.

A couple of points later Metea is trailing 5-9 as Bartosz Chmielewski finds the outside for a kill.

Neuqua with an 18-12 advantage now as Grant Hughes serve is to much to handle for the Mustang defense.

Metea looking for some momentum late in the first set as Robert Stewart goes up and makes the block on Gavin O’Brien.

Set point now for Neuqua. Jack Gerrity sets up Kevin Kwon whose hit deflects out of bounds giving Neuqua the 25-16 set one win.

A back and forth second set ends in favor of Metea Valley

Starting the second set on the front foot is Metea as Kyle Petrusch picks up a point off of his serve.

The Mustangs come out strong in the second set as Shriyans Battula sets up Bartosz Chmielewski for the kill.

Brogan Maciejewski serving now for Neuqua and a breakdown in the Mustang defense gives the Wildcats the point

Moving to the end of the set and the score is tied at 21. Macienjewski is serving again and once again he’s causing problems for Metea picking up another point

Metea now on set point up 25-24 as the teams go back and forth in this rally. It eventually ends when Shriyans Battula and Kyle Petrusch go up for the block giving the Mustangs the set two victory.

Gavin O’Brien takes over for Neuqua in the third set

Early stages of the third set. Jack Gerrity sets up Gavin O’Brien whose kill goes off of a Metea player giving the Wildcats the point.

Blue and gold starting to pull away in the final set. Gavin O’Brien extends that lead with an ace.

Neuqua now with a 21-13 lead as O’Brien tacks on another ace.

Set point for Neuqua but Metea aren’t going down without a fight as Bartosz Chmielewski spoils the party with another kill.

Still set and match point for Neuqua. Andrew Stouts hit goes off of the Mustang blockers and out bounds.

Neuqua Valley picks up a huge three set win winning the first and third set 25-16 over Metea Valley.

