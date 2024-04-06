Neuqua Valley boys water polo picks up a conference win over Metea Valley

Fresh off of spring break, the Metea Valley boys water polo players are back in the pool as they welcome their DVC foe Neuqua Valley. Last season, the Wildcats came out on top in both matchups. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Wildcat offense makes an early splash

After a quick goal by Declan Puacz. Neuqua Valley is on the attack again. Mario Valente passes ahead to Puacz, he evades one defender and then fires it off the post and in. His second goal of the game comes just two minutes into the action. 2-0 Wildcats.

Moments later, Tony Newton lobs a pass over the middle to Neuqua teammate Gabrial Wu in traffic. He fights off the defender and scores the goal with the backhand. That makes it a 4-0 Neuqua in the first quarter.

Now in the second quarter with the Mustangs in possession. Alex Bounds approaches before connecting with teammate Matthew Henkle who finishes the job. One of only two seniors on the Metea Valley roster puts his team on the board. It’s 4-1 with five minutes left in the half.

With under two minutes in the half, Puacz sends a lead pass to Gabrial Wu and he wins the 1-on-1 battle with the goalie for another score. That’s Wu’s third goal of the game, giving the Wildcats a 6-1 lead.

Just before the halftime break, the Wildcats quickly advance the ball ahead to Mario Valente and he notches one more goal before the half. With that, Neuqua Valley goes into halftime with a 7-1 advantage.

Neuqua Valley stems the tide in the second half

Later in the third, Eli Peterson tosses it over to Sam Sinzheimer in the middle and he’s able to shoot it through the defenders waving arms for the Metea Valley goal. It’s now 8-2 with under two minutes left in the third quarter.

Now with less than five minutes to go in the game. Neuqua has a comfortable lead. Colin Mullligan offers a few pump-fakes and then fires it into the net for the Wildcats’ tenth goal of the contest. Neuqua Valley boys water polo goes on to win the game 10-4 over Metea, improving to 3-5 on the season.