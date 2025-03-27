Neuqua Valley boys water polo pulls away in the second half in win over Metea Valley

The last week of boys water polo action before spring break has arrived, and Metea Valley and Neuqua Valley are still in search of their first DVC win of the year. Both teams face off at the Neuqua pool and are also each looking to snag their fourth win of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley tries to fend off Metea Valley boys water polo

The scoring gets going after the opening faceoff, as Neuqua claims possession of the ball. Alex Melone takes the pass and looks for a lane to throw eventually the Wildcat decides to take his shot and delivers a line drive that goes into the right corner of the net to put the cats up 1-zip.

Following a possession change, Neuqua goalie Ansh Vasudevan chucks it deep down the other side, and it finds it way to Declan Puacz. With two defenders in front of him, Puacz is ready for the challenge and flings it in to extend Neuqua’s lead up 2-0 in the opening minutes.

Neuqua gets another opportunity, with Colin Mulligan taking it himself down the left side. With pressure on him, he goes for a spin-o-rama shot, but the save is made by Owen Bickner as the Mustang defense steps up.

Now down 3-0, Metea opens up the passing game, as the ball finds its way to Alex Bounds on the left side. The Mustang is able to find the opening in the bottom left corner as Metea gets on the board down 3-1.

Following another Neuqua stop, Metea is on the defensive again as Vasudevan fires a rocket to Puacz who breaks free to the net. His shot goes off Bickner, but the goalie stops the ball just before it floats in to keep it a 3-1 game.

However, Bickner can’t contain Puacz twice as the Wildcats get the passing game going again with the ball making its way to Puacz up the middle. He fires it in over Bickner for his third goal of the day as Neuqua quadruples their advantage over Metea.

With the ball deep in Metea territory again, this time its Tony Newton with the ball who throws it back to Mulligan. He delivers a strike into the net good for another goal to make it a 5-1 score for Neuqua.

Now Mustang ball deep in Neuqua territory, they play keep away with the Cats defense as Billy MacLeod gets the pass on the right side. With pressure in his face, MacLeod maintains his balance and sends it through the back right corner to cut the deficit down to 5-2.

Metea goes on the offensive again, as their passing game gets to MacLeod again, who is now in front of the net. Drawing Vasudevan out of the net, MacLeod puts it over his head and through for another goal. Metea cuts the deficit down 6-4 at halftime.

Neuqua shuts down Metea Valley in the second half

However, the second half would be all Neuqua Valley. The Cats are looking to gain momentum as Mulligan gets the ball, but as he takes the shot, he gets interfered with, drawing a penalty shot for Neuqua.

They would send Puacz to the line to take the penalty shot, and the Wildcat makes it count, bouncing it past Bickner for the goal as Neuqua goes up 7-4.

The blue and gold defense remains stout as Metea tries to throw it in, but the quick pass is taken away by Vasudevan to give it back to the Cats.

Then a bit later, the Mustangs charge again with Sean Siwicki getting the pass, but his shot is saved by Vasudevan to keep Metea shut out in the second half.

Neuqua’s offense capitalizes as their passing game results in a shot that doinks off the post. However, Puacz goes swimming for the rebound, and with pressure all around him, he somehow scoots this in to double Neuqua’s lead over Metea at 8-4.

Then a bit later, Neuqua’s passing game gets it going again, as the ball eventually finds Puacz again up the middle, and he throws it past a sliding Bickner for another goal. He would score half of the Wildcat goals on the night. Neuqua Valley shuts out Metea Valley in the second half for a 12-4 win over the Mustangs as we head into spring break.