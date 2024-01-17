Neuqua Valley cheerleading wins back-to-back DVC titles with an impressive performance

We are at Naperville North for the 2024 DVC cheerleading competition. All six of the conference teams are looking to make their mark with sectionals taking place next week including the Neuqua Valley cheerleading team who looks to defend their DVC title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North starts the cheering and finishes fifth-place

Starting the competition with Naperville North. The Huskie cheer squad competed in three invites this season: the Carl Sandburg, Oswego, and Grayslake North invite. In last year’s sectional, the Huskies missed out on qualifying for the state tournament but this year the team looks to find more success in the postseason.

The Warriors impress on the floor getting a fourth-place score

Our next performance comes from Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors started their season with the Lincoln Way West invite before finishing in 6th place at the Oswego invite and 11th at the Buffalo Grove invite. The squad looks to be much improved from last season as the Warriors finished the DVC meet in fourth place.

Metea Valley continues another strong season finishing in third-place

The Metea Valley cheer team started their season at Belvidere before competing in the Lakes Community and Buffalo Grove invite. The Mustang squad was one of two DVC teams that made the state cut last season after finishing in fourth place at the O’Fallon sectional in the co-ed division. The Mustangs finished the DVC meet in third with a score of 86.58.

The RedHawks continued another impressive season finishing in second-place

Moving onto Naperville Central. The RedHawks have competed in the Rolling Meadows, Lakes, and Buffalo Grove invites. Two days before this meet the red and white took home first place in the Niles West invite. After a tough end to their season last year, the RedHawks are going into sectional with a second-place finish at the DVC meet with a score of 88.38.

Neuqua Valley wins the DVC meet for a second consecutive season with a score of 92.70

That leaves just one team remaining with Neuqua Valley cheerleading. The Wildcats have had an impressive season thus far with a second-place finish at the Niles West invite, a third-place finish at the Buffalo Grove invite, and a first-place finish at the Sandburg invite. The Neuqua squad qualified for state last season after a fourth-place finish in their sectional. The cheer squad is going into this season’s sectionals on a high note after winning the DVC with a score of 92.70, giving the Neuqua Valley cheerleading team back-to-back DVC titles.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!