Neuqua Valley chess team leads camp for kids at the YMCA

Neuqua Valley Chess Team members do more than just make the right moves with the kings, queens, or other pieces on the board. With the Naperville schools being home to some of the top players in the state, this Wildcat group has been playing the game for years and wants to give back to the community by helping those at a young age get interested in chess. Chess is more than a game, it’s a mental workout that improves critical thinking, problem-solving, and concentration. Chess is also an official IHSA activity, which fosters social skills and sportsmanship.

“I think it’s good that chess is getting a lot of publicity. I don’t want it to become another board game if it doesn’t so I think we’re really helping the kids out right here and teaching them how much fun it can be,” said Neuqua Valley chess player Kundan Baliga.

Wildcats looks to keep the program moving forward

However, at Neuqua Valley, despite a top-ten finish at the state meet this season, the number of underclassmen signing up for the team has been dwindling. The current members knew they had to develop ways to keep the program from getting put in check.

“In our Neuqua chess team, when we’re looking at the freshman, we’re seeing fewer and fewer people sign up, and we’re like, no, what are we going to do? We’re not going to have a chess team in a few years. So when we discussed this with our coaches, we were like, What if we start a chess camp, right? We train our middle and elementary schoolers,” said Neuqua Valley chess player Nevin Philip.

Neuqua teams up with the Fry YMCA

On February 15th, the team launched the inaugural chess camp at the Fry YMCA. Designed for kids of all skill levels, the camp is not strictly about serious training. It’s about learning the game through interactive lessons, practice games, and friendly competitions taught by high schoolers who can relate to the kids in the classes. The combination of fun and education creates a perfect platform for kids to learn and enhance their chess skills.

“We wanted to do something where we would help kids kind of get interested in chess. So a couple of them, when they come to high school, would think, You know what, maybe I can try out chess team it sounds fun. We were reaching out, and I believe Kundan had the idea to ask the YMCA so it was [Fry YMCA Executive Director] Ms. Wood who was kind enough to give us this opportunity,” said Neuqua Valley chess player Vrishank Ramnath.

“We were just hoping they would develop a passion for the game and spread that love and really like have a positive environment, social environments where they can just have fun,” said Baliga.

Each camp meets once a week on Thursdays at the YMCA for a six-week class. There are two sessions, one for beginners and the other for intermediates. So far, thirty kids have come out to try chess, which has shocked the Neuqua instructors. They start the camp by teaching the rules and strategies of chess before letting them try it out. As the class hits the midway point, the participants have been able to connect to the game and their instructors right from the start.

“It’s a bit daunting at first. But as we got used to it, it was really fun. Right now we each take a table and then you kind of get to bond with the kids, learn what they like, and just as hard to teach, right? Because it’s so complicated. But all these kids have been learning really well and it’s been going really well,” said Philip.

“I expected everyone to be shy so encouraging participation would be hard. However, most of these kids are very cool people. They’re very outgoing, they’re very friendly. I really enjoyed conversing with them because they don’t hold back. They say whatever is on their mind, and it’s just very nice and refreshing,” said Ramanth.

“As the Neuqua Valley students stay focused during the competition, outside the competition, they’re scheming ways to put others in checkmate,” said NCTV17 Sports Reporter Patrick Codo

“We have some experience in the tournament, so we know we’re able to understand how they might feel when they’re having some trouble learning the game. I think having the experience really helps out when you’re teaching students just to sense, where they can struggle or like some of the hardships they can face,” said Neuqua chess player Rishi Murali.

Chess with a bright future in Naperville

With three weeks remaining in the camp, these kids are more than just pawns in a plan to grow the Wildcat roster, they may be a part of the next generation of great chess players in the area.

“I’m really excited. I feel like this generation of kids is probably going to be the best ever in chess, and I’m just hoping to see some exciting chess being played,” said Ramnath.

For more prep sports stories, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!