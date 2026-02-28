Neuqua Valley cruises to boys basketball regional plaque over Oswego East

Boys basketball hits the regional final as the two-seeded Neuqua Valley takes its home court, looking for its first plaque since 2022. Standing in the way is the team responsible for their lone defeat of the season, Oswego East. The Wolves beat the Wildcats by nine on November 28 and are in search of their first regional title since 2023. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Wildcats start the party with Mason Martin taking advantage of those second chances by nailing a three.

Mason Martin plus Cole Kelly equals a commanding lead for the Wildcats

Neuqua stands tall with a steal from Carter Coviello. He looks for Martin, who converts on the runner and in a blink, it’s a 17-3 lead for the home team.

Wolves need a bucket to get back in it, so they call up an open Alton Bullock at the top of the key, and his shot is nothing but net.

From Martin to Cole Kelly, who backs up and buries the three. It’s 25-12 Cats after one.

More on the Neuqua scoring docket, and despite the miss from Coviello, Luke Balgro grabs the board and finishes off the basket with the tear drop.

Mason Lockett gets Oswego East back in the game

Oswego East gets it together in the second quarter with a quick catch and shoot three by Mason Lockett.

More from Lockett as he attacks the post and gets the hoop and the harm. Wolves cut it to single digits at 31-22.

The Wildcats answer with their big man, Kelly, who can’t find anyone at first. So, he’ll do it himself and get his own bucket and the foul. It’s Cole Kelly doing Cole Kelly things.

Just before the break, the Wolves get a boost from Lockett, who drains a three to beat the buzzer. That brings the Wolves within 37-29 at halftime.

The Wolves feed off that swing from behind the line. Dshaun Bolden nails the three to keep it a single-digit game.

Neuqua Valley takes control in the second half to secure the regional title

The Wildcats respond as Balgro finds a running Danny Mikuta going off the glass with his left hand to make it 44-34 in favor of the blue and gold.

Then they really start to take off, thanks to players like Martin, who sinks another long-range triple. It’s 58-42 Neuqua.

Late in the game, here comes Kelly, so look out below. The sophomore throws it down. That will do it from there as Neuqua Valley takes down Oswego East to claim the regional title. The 80-51 win also sets a new record of 32 wins in a season. The Wildcats move on to the Bolingbrook sectional, where they’ll face the host Raiders on Wednesday.

