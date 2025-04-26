Neuqua Valley finishes undefeatd in DVC play following victory over Naperville North

The DVC badminton regular season schedule wraps up with Neuqua Valley hosting Naperville North with the conference tournament a week away. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Allison Li wows the crowd with a diving return

In three doubles, Hannah George and Ishi Reddy from Neuqua take on Allison Li and Varsha Parthasarathy from Naperville North. The Wildcats control the first set from start to finish as George has the initial return before Reddy launches a smash from the back line for the point.

In the second set, Parthasarathy with a serve before Allison Li takes over. She defensively gets the raquet up to deflect a smash, before dropping down and staying down to dig out a drop shot attempt. Li then makes another dive to flip a return back over and down for the point. Neuqua still wins in straight sets, but Li delivers one of the most entertaining points of the season for the Huskies.

Neuqua Valley completes the doubles sweep

At one doubles, defending state champions Luna Han and Kanyanat Vajworarat from Neuqua Valley take on Kelly Hu and Abby Wang from North. It’s a tall order for the Huskies against the state champs, but the young doubles duo hangs tough with an early point.

Late in the second set, Naperville North looks to hang on during a lengthy rally with all four players involved. Han with a drop shot that gets scooped out, but that gives time Vajworarat to slide over and smash down the point. The Wildcats win in two sets 21-12, 21-9.

Neuqua sweeps doubles play as the courts switch over to singles. Neuqua Valley senior Aimee Liu takes her home court for the final time against Paula Sun at number six singles.

After Liu wins the first set by a 21-9 margin, Sun battles back in the second set as it’s neck and neck after a big point on the smash.

Leading 20-19, Liu maintains her composure and has an answer for each return. Her final lob lands just inside the lines for the winning point to secure the victory by a 21-19 total.

At three singles, Michelle Wang from North faces Luna Han from Neuqua. In the opening set, Wang with a return near the back corner that Han cannot reach as it lands inbounds. A perfectly placed shot earns the point for the Huskie.

Luna Han bounces back quickly. She gets low for an impressive return that slides right over the top of the net and down for the point. The Wildcat sophomore adds another win for the blue and gold in straight sets.

At two singles, Hannah George takes on Abby Wang who looks to end the drought for the Huskies. Wang gets an early point with a well placed smash in the corner.

George is just too skilled in this matchup as the senior digs low to lift out a pair of returns before lofting a high arching shot that lands in play to earn the point and a two set victory 21-8, 21-4.

Ishi Reddy helps Neuqua Valley remain undefeated in the DVC

Wrapping up the day at one singles is Kelly Hu from Naperville North against Neuqua Valley freshman Ishi Reddy. Hu earns a nice point in the early going, scooping out a return that pushes Reddy to the back and then sending another return that lands right on the line for the point to the dismay of her opponent.

Later in the set, Reddy returns the favor by getting low for some returns before using a lob into the corner that Hu is unable to send back over. The Wildcat takes set one 21-8.

Looking to put things away, Reddy moves Hu forward and back, getting her out of position and earning a point with the drop shot. Reddy wins set two 21-11 to help Neuqua Valley badminton to a 15-0 home victory over Naperville North.