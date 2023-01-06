Neuqua Valley girls basketball hangs on for 59-50 victory over rival Waubonsie Valley

Neuqua Valley girls basketball pulled away late to fend off the Warriors in a big road win to remain undefeated in the DVC. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a District 204 rivalry matchup in girls basketball between Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley. Both teams looking to remain undefeated in the DVC as we begin the new year.

Wildcats give Warriors problems in the paint

We skip ahead in this one to the third quarter with Neuqua up by 9. Caitlin Washington misses the jumper, but Tia Poulakidas chases down the rebound and gives it to Zoe Navarro who knocks down the wide-open corner three.

Waubonsie looking to cut into this deficit as Khaliah Reid looks inside to Taylor Curry who finishes at the rim for the layup. That makes it 39-31 Wildcats.

Kylee Norkus pulls up for the shot in the lane. It’s off, but Nalia Clifford gets the offensive rebound then splits two defenders to lay it in. That puts them back up by 10.

Time winding down in the third, Curry draws the defense in then eventually kicks it out to Lily Newton for a deep three and she buries it just before the buzzer. NV leads 45-36 going into the fourth.

Neuqua responds to Waubonsie’s comeback attempt

In the final quarter, the Warriors look to mount a comeback. They move the ball around the arc until Khaliah Reid puts her head down and gets right to the rim for the bucket. That makes it a 7-point game.

Then later on, some great ball movement by WV leads to an open three for Danyella Mporokoso and she nails it. The lead is down to just 2 with over 5 minutes left.

However, the visitors have a response to the Waubonsie rally. Kylee Norkus misses on the triple, but Tia Poulakidas comes flying in for the board and putback plus the foul. She takes advantage of her size against the small Warrior team.

Then Norkus puts the finishing touches on this one as she swings it to Nalia Clifford who drops it to Norkus on the block. She turns and lays it in with the left hand. Neuqua Valley is able to hang on for the 59-50 victory and pick up a big road win against its bitter rival. They stay undefeated at 4-0 in the DVC.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!