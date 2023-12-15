Neuqua Valley girls basketball overpowers Metea Valley on senior night

Neuqua Valley girls basketball hosts district rival Metea Valley on senior night for the Wildcats. The visitors come in looking for their first DVC win as Neuqua attempts to improve to 3-0 in conference play. It’s the second meeting between the schools this season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Girls basketball opens with a commanding lead

Right from the opening tip the Wildcat seniors got to work. Zoe Navarro finds Caitlin Washington on the wing who steps into a 3-pointer on the first possession.

A few possessions later, Navarro works the baseline to find Mia Serra in the corner who moves it to Katie O’Donnell. The senior hits on the triple to take an 8-0 lead early in the game.

With Metea down 13 early, Nalia Clifford pokes the ball loose but Lucy Burk finds Aly Shibovich who nails a midrange jumper to get Metea on the board.

Still in the first quarter, Quinn Sigal gets it to Washington who euro steps past the Metea defense to increase the lead to 19-5. Neuqua led 22-7 after one.

Drawing two defenders, Washington passes to Taylor Dobry in the corner who finds Ava Rose who steps into the three.

On the ensuing possession, Freshman Olivia Beaman spots Rose wide open on the wing. In a similar spot, Rose hits again, scoring the first six points of the quarter for Neuqua. Metea calls timeout with the Wildcats up 28-7.

Cats cruise to victory

Late in the second quarter, Washington goes to work again on the baseline as she squares up and scores against two Metea defenders. Neuqua leads 38-7 at halftime.

With her teammate trapped in the corner, Annie Burk comes over the middle, takes one dribble, and shows good touch as she hits a tough midrange to open the second half for Metea.

The Wildcats displayed good ball movement all night as Rose and Beaman play it back and forth. O’Donnell passes up a good shot for a great shot as she makes the extra pass to Mia Serra who knocks it down from three. Neuqua wins 71-34 and improves to 3-0 in DVC play.

