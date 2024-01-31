Neuqua Valley girls basketball pulls ahead in the fourth against Metea Valley

Neuqua Valley travels to Metea Valley for a DVC girls’ basketball matchup. The Wildcats won the first meeting 61-26 earlier this season and come into this matchup on a three-game winning streak. The Mustangs are on a two-game winning streak but are still seeking their first conference win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Reese Valha leads the way for Metea Valley girls basketball

Wildcats are with the ball, but Metea’s Lucy Burk steals it and heads the other way. She finds Reese Valha, who gets the layup, and we are tied at eight in the first quarter.

It’s been close here in the first quarter as the Wildcats look to take the lead. Kylee Norkus dishes it to Nalia Clifford, and she drains the three for Neuqua. Wildcats up 11-10 after one.

The Mustangs push on as Valha feeds the ball to Sreehi Duggirala, and she gets the nice bounce in for two. Metea leads 12-11 early in the second quarter.

The Mustangs spread the ball around, finding the hands of Lucy Burk. She attacks the paint and gets the nice roll of the rim for two. The Mustangs are ahead 16-15.

Caitlin Washington inbounds the ball for Neuqua and floats this one to Clifford and splash! She hits the trey, and the Wildcats lead 22-16 as we go into halftime.

Neuqua girls basketball tries to pull away from Metea

Metea looks to narrow the Wildcats lead. Valha dishes the ball to Arainna Hammons, and she hits the trifecta. Mustangs are now down by two. (23-21 in the third quarter).

Clifford drives down the court for the Wildcats, and she swings it to Washington. She gets the floater, and Neuqua goes up 27-21.

But the Mustangs keep pushing to stay in the game. Valha finds Annie Burk, and she drains the three from downtown. Mustangs trail 36-34 as we close out the third quarter.

Kylee Norkus helps guide Neuqua Valley to the win over Metea

Metea is looking to set up the offense but a pass gets stolen by Norkus. She quickly heads the other way for a nice floater to pull Neuqua ahead, 40-36.

The Wildcats are looking to extend their lead as Washington attempts the three-pointer. It’s short, but Norkus gets the rebound and dishes it to Zoe Navarro, who gets the floater to go. The Wildcats are on a 11-0 run and lead, 51-36.

Mustangs are now on offense as they push to spark some offense. Kelly Clish dishes it to Hammons, and she gets this layup to go. The Wildcats, however, cruise in the fourth quarter to win it 58-40 and improve to 7-1 in the DVC.