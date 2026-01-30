Neuqua Valley girls basketball stays hot with a road win over Metea Valley

We’re back on the court for a DVC girls basketball matchup where the Metea Valley Mustangs look to successfully defend their home court, while the Neuqua Valley Wildcats look to continue their recent hot streak and bring home another win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams show off their shooting in the early minutes

Neuqua Valley starts the game strong as Nalia Clifford comes out of the gate and drains a three to put the Wildcats up on the scoreboard.

After two successful free throws for the Mustangs, Haylie Wisch makes a basket from beyond the arc to add three more to the Metea total.

After a bit of a mad scramble, Taylor Dobry is just able to secure the two-point layup and takes a spill in the process, but that doesn’t seem to faze her, as Neuqua takes the lead.

Neuqua turns defense into offense

Neuqua puts some pressure on in the backcourt as Alexis May gets the steal and drives to the hoop. It’s another two points on the board for Neuqua.

To round out the first quarter, Emerson McManis delivers another bucket for the Wildcats, leaving the first quarter with a 15-5 lead in Neuqua Valley’s favor.

The Mustangs are still in this game. Arabella Bucher goes in for the layup, resulting in another two points for Metea Valley.

Nalia Clifford keeps the pressure on as she steals the ball and runs in for the layup as Neuqua extends the lead.

Alexa Augustus follows right behind with another two points to keep the lead going strong for the Wildcats.

Jailyn Cutts breaks the streak and delivers a bucket from downtown off the Lauren Penich pass to close the gap in the score, but the Wildcats remain in control.

Brianna Seely comes out in the third quarter with a layup for the home team, pushing back on the Wildcats.

The Wildcats pull away for another DVC victory

Nalia Clifford runs in another two points for the Wildcats as Neuqua is pulling away.

The blue and gold look to end this game with an onslaught of baskets, starting with Emerson McManis, who drains the three and continues the Neuqua hot streak.

McManis passes the ball to Michayla Stone inside the arc, who scores another two points in the paint for the Wildcats.

Olivia Beaman puts the cherry on top and finishes this game for good with another fast-break layup. Neuqua Valley stays hot by taking down Metea Valley by the final score of 65-26.