Neuqua Valley girls basketball wins its first regional title in seven years

Neuqua Valley girls basketball defeats Downers Grove North to take home its first regional plaque since 2016.

It is time for the girls basketball regional final at Downers Grove South as the Downers Grove North Trojans face the Neuqua Valley Wildcats.

Neuqua gets off to a good start

We start this game with Caitlin Washington driving and putting in the layup to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.

Neuqua extends the lead as Tia Poulakidas steps up and sinks the three-pointer in the corner.

The Trojans look for a bucket of their own and Maggie Fleming does just that finishing at the rim.

But the Wildcats answer right back as Washington goes baseline and banks it in.

Abby Gross tries the three, but misses and Kylee Norkus shows great hustle by taking it away. She goes right to the bucket for the layup.

Late in the first quarter, Poulakidas gambles and Lilly Boor makes her pay with the easy deuce. However, Neuqua leads 11-4 after one.

Wildcats finish the half on a high note

In the second, Gross drives and kicks it out to Violet Mitchell who sinks the trey.

Trojans are making up some ground as Maggie Fleming dives to the rim and finishes with a beautiful scoop layup over Poulakidas.

However, the Wildcats have another response as Caitlin Washington swings it to a wide-open Norkus and that’s nothing but net from three. They lead 16-11.

Neuqua finishes the half strong as Norkus gets another steal then throws it up ahead to Zoe Navarro for the easy two. They’re up 24-16 at the half.

Neuqua moving the ball well

Going into the third quarter, Nalia Clifford finds Tia Poulakidas off the inbound and she hits the tough fadeaway jumper.

The Trojans are not giving up yet as Kaitlyn Parker faces up Poulakidas, jab steps, and hits the jumper from inside the arc.

Parker tries for another bucket, but can’t convert and Washington gets the board. Norkus throws a pretty bounce pass to Navarro for the layup as the Wildcats lead 30-20.

NV pulls away for the victory

Jumping into the fourth, Poulakidas with a nice feed to Norkus who puts it in off the glass.

Parker throws a nice long pass to Violet Mitchell for the triple, but Neuqua wastes no time at the other end. Washington quickly gets down court then takes it all by herself for the bucket. The Wildcats win the regional final 41-27 and will face Benet Academy in the sectional semifinal in West Aurora on Tuesday.

