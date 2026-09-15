Neuqua Valley girls golf beats North ahead of DVC championship

DVC girls golf action tees off as the Neuqua Valley Wildcats host the Naperville North Huskies on the blue course at White Eagle Golf Club. The Wildcats are looking for their second straight DVC victory after taking down Naperville Central in their last match. The teams compete in a shotgun start as they prepare for the DVC championship meet next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Malar Anand gets Neuqua on the right track

On the opening hole, Neuqua’s Malar Anand has a lengthy look at the pin. She puts the right speed on her putt, but she leaves it a few feet wide of the cup.

Kylie Kiselyk of North follows the same blueprint, sending her roll just inside of Anand’s. The two upperclassmen match each other again, nailing both of their par chances. Kiselyk finishes with a 50. Anand puts up the best score of the afternoon with a 45.

Neuqua’s Ellie Rogers’s shot for par scurries wide, but then finds the bottom of the cup with a tap-in bogey. Rogers finishes with the third-best Wildcat score, posting a 48.

With still some meat left on the bone, Neuqua’s Elina Haines looks to save par. She skewers her putt into the heart of the hole. The sophomore shoots 46.

Huskie Mia Kuruvilla’s first swing on the fourth left her short of the green. Not a problem for the senior. She trickles her wedge shot next to the flag. She buries the par and concludes her round with a team-best 46.

Ally Andrews goes birdie hunting

On the final hole of the day, Huskie sophomore Ally Andrews tosses her chip near the flagstick. Andrews’s ball drapes in the left side of the hole for bogey. Despite one especially rough hole, she ends her round with three birdies and the second-best day for North at 48.

The Wildcats get back in the win column

Wrapping up action on Neuqua senior Suchen Liu’s final hole, her bump-and-run hits the brakes within striking distance of the target. Liu’s birdie opportunity is barely off-line, leading to a par on her 49th stroke of the afternoon.

The Wildcats make it back-to-back wins against conference opponents, taming the Huskies 190-202.

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