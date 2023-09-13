Neuqua Valley girls golf stays undefeated with win over Naperville North

We’re at Springbrook Golf Course where Naperville North takes host to Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats look to remain undefeated in duel play, after picking up a win over Metea earlier in the week. Meanwhile North is coming off a win over Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley girls golf starts with two consecutive birdies

Starting in the middle of the first hole fairway with Neuqua’s Maddy Coffey. Her shot hits within three feet of the pin, setting up a great chance for birdie. On her putt, Coffey does everything right and sinks it right down the middle of the cup, it’s her first of two birdies on the day.

Wildcat Rebecca Wu hits from just off the first fairway, and just like Coffey, she puts one right up to the pin. Wu trying to secure the birdie, and she putts this one perfectly down the middle. Wu and Coffey start the round off strong with birdies.

Georgia Riley trying to join the Birdie squad, but the Huskies putt veers off just a little too much to the right. She taps in for par and shoots a 44 on the day.

The second group is now on the first green and Evan Ashely’s long birdie putt has great speed, but it’s just off to the left. She’s able to secure the par on the next putt.

To the par three, fourth hole with Neuqua’s Sophie Lagman. Her shot from the tee box sticks about 20 feet below the hole. She putts for birdie and comes up a little short, but taps in for par en route to shooting a 41 on the day.

Ashley shooting from the rough on hole six for Neuqua Valley. Her approach shot lands just behind the flag and sets up a birdie opportunity. Ashely does a good job giving herself a chance with the putt, but can’t get it to go. She shoots a 43 for the blue and gold.

Both squads find success on hole eight

North’s Addy Ciganek shooting from the fairway on hole eight. She flies one that lands right in front of the pin, and the Huskie can smell a birdie. Ciganek locks in on the putt, and comes up with some great speed. It drops for birdie and she shoots 45 on the day.

Coffey saw what Ciganek did with her approach shot, and she wants to do the same, or better. Coffey sticks one right behind the pin and is putting for birdie. Her putt ends up right, and she taps in for par, shooting a round-low score of 37.

Wu hit her approach too far on the eighth hole and has a tough third shot onto the elevated green. She flops this one to near perfection, landing it on the fringe and having the ball roll towards the cup. It tracks back to the hole but ends up just a little to the left. Wu taps in for par and finishes the day with a 42.

North’s Alex Yaeger putting for birdie off the fringe on hole eight, and just watch this ball perfectly drop into the cup. What a putt from Yaeger and she is ecstatic after hitting one of her best shots of the year. Yaeger shoots a 45 for the blue and orange.

Neuqua Valley continues its undefeated season

Wrapping up on hole nine with Grace Desoyners hitting from the fairway. The Huskie flies her ball onto the fringe and it rolls right up to the cup. For birdie, Desoyners comes up a little right and taps in for par.

Neuqua Valley girls golf comes to Springbrook and brings home the 163-182 victory over Naperville North. The Wildcats move to six wins and zero losses in dual play.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!