Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse hangs on for the 14-9 victory over Hoffman Estates

Molly Keen and Zawadi Brown have multi-goal performances to lead Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse over Hoffman Estates.

Postseason lacrosse is here and Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse is set to take on Hoffman Estates in a sectional quarterfinal matchup. Last year, the Wildcats made it to the sectional finals, losing to Benet 14-13.

Both teams fighting early

We’ll start things out 5 minutes into play. Jillian Cuartero penetrates through the teeth of the defense and sneaks one by the goalie. The Hawks have a 3-1 lead.

On the very next Wildcat possession, Sarah Chow connects with Jessica Long in the middle. Her first shot is deflected by goalie Rachel Wickey, but Long sticks with it, flips it up and over for the goal. It’s now a 3-2 Hoffman Estates lead.

Later on, Molly Keen passes to Naomi Winiarski, she charges in from the left side of the field and slings a shot over the goalie’s shoulder. That score ties the game up at 4.

On the other end of the field, this is Sam Derango getting the edge around her defender and lighting up the scoreboard again for Hoffman Estates. It’s knotted up at five with under 10 minutes until the halftime break.

After a penalty on the Hawks, Molly Keen has a free position shot and she makes it count. Her bouncing shot gives the Wildcats a 7-5 lead just before halftime.

Molly Keen and Zawadi Brown propels Neuqua Valley to the win

On to the second half, Zawadi Brown moves towards the middle, dumps it off to Keen and she goes up high for her 4th goal of the game, giving Neuqua a 8-5 lead early in the half.

Later on, Brown is charging forward once again and this time she finishes it herself. Her 3rd goal of the game gives the Wildcats an 11-7 lead with just under 10 minutes to play.

Looking to respond, Cuartero quickly sidesteps by her defender and fires one into the back of the net. It’s 11-8 with 7 minutes left.

Edye Keen on the penalty restart. She takes a few steps forward and bounces one right by the goalie. The Wildcats win 14-9 and will play Hinsdale Central in the sectional semifinals.

