Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse pulls away from Naperville Central in the second half

Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse travels to Naperville Central for a midseason DVC matchup. The Wildcats are 1-1 in conference, while the Redhawks are in search of their first conference win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Zawadi Brown and Tessa Williams get both offenses rolling

Wildcat Zawadi Brown gets us going early as she goes for goal, but gets denied by Central’s Evelyn Zwicky

Tessa Williams is working her way towards the goal, and muscles in to score! She ties the game up at one, about six minutes in.

We’re tied at two in the second quarter, and here’s Brown again, who runs like the wind and fires for the score. Neuqua leads by one.

Later on, Redhawk Anna Schatz attempts a free shot but Wildcat Brooke Kirchner is there for a great save.

Zwicky attempts to clear for Central, but the Wildcats force the turnover and Naomi Winiarski scoops it up and into the net. Neuqua Valley is up 5-4 with four minutes left in the half.

Brown is running around the net looking for an outlet as she breaks free with a spin and a nice backhand shot for the goal. We go into halftime with the Wildcats leading, 6-4.

Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse and Naperville Central battle in the second half

The Redhawks get off to a good start as Emily Moran turns the corner and rips one in for a goal.

Moments later, Winiarski passes to Brown who picks up speed and makes it through the defense. She fires the ball past the goalkeeper and the Wildcats are up by three.

The Redhawks are looking to stay in this game, Brooke Liska runs through the defense and keeps Central alive.

Brown and Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse take down Naperville Central for a second DVC win

Going into the fourth, Brown gets the pass and is on the run once more. She scores to give Neuqua Valley a four-goal lead. Minutes later, she added another on the free shot.

Closing out the contest, Anna Schatz passes to Williams who goes through a huge crowd of players and scores. In the end, Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse pulls away from Naperville Central by a score of 12-9.