Neuqua Valley girls soccer rides big second half to 4-1 win over Plainfield South

Selma Larbi scores twice to lead Neuqua Valley girls soccer to 4-1 victory over Plainfield South to move on to the regional final.

Postseason action is here and Neuqua Valley girls soccer is matched up with the Plainfield South Cougars in the regional semifinal. The last time these two teams met, the Wildcats defeated the Cougars en route to their 2021 regional championship.

Both teams trade goals in the first half

Early in the first half, Allessandra Russo beats her defender around the edge and sends a pass towards the box. Selma Larbi gets a head on it and bounces it past goalkeeper Mason Hillery. It’s 1-0.

Moving ahead to the second half, the Cougars are moving the ball forward. Kaitlyn Cheop launches a high ball towards the goalie, a Wildcat goes for the header goes the other direction and Plainfield South is given a gift. The own goal ties the game up at 1.

Neuqua Valley’s offense finds its groove in the second half

Moments later, this is Grace Petrina advancing the ball forward. She passes to Brianna Clasen, she gathers herself and unleashes a rocket just over the outstretched arms of Hillery. That impressive shot gives the Wildcats a 2-1 lead early in the second half.

Now with 26:00 minutes left to play, the Wildcats are back on the offensive. Selma Larbi delivers a beautiful pass to Clasen and her side-footed shot gives the goaltender no chance for the save. Her second goal of the night extends Neuqua’s lead to 3-1.

Alexis May sends a pretty pass to Larbi who outruns the defenders and fires a shot by the goaltender for her second goal of the game. The Wildcats hang on for the 4-1 victory and will meet undefeated Metea Valley in the regional final.

