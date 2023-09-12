Neuqua Valley girls swimming opens DVC play with a win over Naperville North

We have a DVC matchup as Neuqua Valley girls swimming travels to Naperville North to take on the Huskies. Both teams enter after competing at the Neuqua Valley Invite last week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley girls swimming starts strong

The first race of the day is the 200-yard medley relay, both schools with three teams each in the race. This would turn out to be a close one but in the end, it was Neuqua’s Lane six team of Natalie Sierzanowski, Ruhee Chetan, Emily Wu, and Sophia LaBarre that came up victorious over Norths team of Chole Chen, Tasha Mantel, Mallika Putakham, and Abby Pobozny.

The first individual race we have is the 200-yard freestyle. This was also a close race between Crystal Yu of Neuqua Valley, and Payton Schrier of Naperville North, but it was Yu making it back first for the Wildcats with a time of two minutes.

To the shortest event of the day with the 50-yard freestyle race. This would be a close finish between three swimmers but in the end, it was Alice Meng edging out Huskie Lauren Malko and Wu to get another race win for Neuqua.

The Wildcats continuing their dominance in the 100-yard Butterfly race. Crystal Yu picking up multiple wins on the day, as she finishes this one with a time of 1:00.58, just one second ahead of Putakham.

Huskies finding a grove

The Huskies would get some momentum going in the 100-yard freestyle, as Chen and Labarre go head-to-head towards the finish. Watch how close this one is, as Chen beats Labarre by just .03 seconds!

North looking to continue to build momentum in the 500-yard freestyle. Schrier gets redemption for coming up short in her earlier race, as she blisters the field with a time of 5:25.03 to get another win for the Huskies.

Neuqua looking to get back in the win column for the 200-yard freestyle relay In what would be a close battle between lanes three and four. The wildcats team of Chetan, Wu, Yu, and Sierzanowski beat Naperville North’s squad of Mantel, Pobozny, Malko, and Chen.

To the final race we go in the 100-yard breaststroke race, as the Huskies are looking to close the gap in the team scoring. They do that thanks to Mantel, who gets the win for North with a time of 1:07.42. But in the end, it’s the Wildcats who take down the Huskies by a score of 180-136.

The Huskies will next travel to DeKalb, while Neuqua Valley girls swimming hosts Naperville Central.

