Neuqua Valley girls tennis rides strong doubles play to victory over Metea Valley

Metea Valley and Neuqua Valley girls tennis are ready for week two of the DVC season. The Mustangs started the year with a win over Waubonsie Valley while Neuqua narrowly fell to Naperville Central. Now the District 204 foes meet up on the Neuqua courts on a warm, late summer afternoon. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley starts strong in singles play

In one singles Leah Liu from Metea Valley takes on sophomore Fatima Faruqi from Neuqua. Liu is on point from start to finish, unleashing a series of aces as she goes on to win in straight sets to put the Mustangs on the board.

At number two singles Emma Mathew from Neuqua steps up against Ashwina Sharma from Metea Valley in a battle between two sophomores.

After winning the first set 6-1, Sharma serves in the near court before Mathew catchers her off guard with a sharp return back down the line. A point for the Wildcat who trails 4-3 in the second set.

Later in the set, Sharma holding onto the lead and the serve, this time playing in the far court. A series of volleys go back and forth. Mathew lines a return just over the net, but Sharma uses a backhand to dig it out. Mathew tries to spin it back near the line on the left side, but it sails too far wide. Another singles victory for Metea as Sharma takes the second set 6-3.

The Wildcats surge ahead in doubles

Moving over to doubles where Neuqua Valley returns state qualifiers Madalyn Finke and Zara Khan in the number two role. The Cats will face Aarna Raghavapudi and Cosette Cannell repping the black and gold.

Finke serves in the far court as the shot is sent back. Khan playing at the net drops the ball back over and it eludes the reach of Raghavapudi for the point as the Wildcats win the first set 6-1.

In the second set, Neuqua looks to put things away but the Mustangs have no interest in laying down. A lengthy rally breaks out between Finke and Cannell playing near the back line. Eventually Raghavapudi gets the racquet up and lands the ball right on the line for the point.

The Mustangs hope to force a third set and serve in the far court, but Finke and Khan team up for a rapid return to split the court and help the Wildcats to a two set victory, 6-1, 6-3.

In one singles 2023 sectional champions Sophia Chiou and Kylie Tran continue to show they are one of the strongest pairings in the conference. Metea Valley counters with Sarina Saleem and Sophia Cahue, who return after qualifying for state last fall.

Saleem serves in the near court as Tran has the return. Saleem fires one back, but Chiou is ready to pounce at the net for the smash for the point. Neuqua Valley rolling in the first set, winning 6-0.

Trailing 4-1 in set two, the Mustangs begin to turn the tide. Cahue volleys back and forth until Saleem steps up for the point. Metea Valley evens things up.

Later in the set, Saleem with a serve that is returned by Tran. Cahue waits back and curls one back in the space vacated by Tran. The Mustangs come all the way back and force a third set.

In set three Tran starts with a serve followed by a volley with Saleem. Chiou slices one into the back corner and lands it perfectly on the line for the point. The Wildcats win one doubles 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 to complete the doubles sweep. Neuqua Valley tops Metea Valley 5-2 to take the team victory.