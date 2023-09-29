Neuqua Valley girls volleyball picks up first DVC win against Metea Valley

As the girls volleyball regular season nears the finish, a matchup between the Neuqua Valley Wildcats and Metea Valley Mustangs awaits. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley comes from behind to win the first set

Lauren Mariscal gets us underway serving an ace for the Wildcats as they take their first lead of the game 3-2.

A point later, Camille Morrison ends a long rally with her first kill of the game as the two teams exchange leads.

Tied at four, both look to find a spark trying to pull away, Eleanor O’Neal gets this kill as the Wildcats take a 5-4 lead.

Later on in the set, Morrison gets yet another kill and the Mustangs open up a 14-11 lead.

The Wildcats looked for a resurgence, but instead, Ashley Ward extends the Mustangs lead 16-12.

Here come the Wildcats, Izzy Confessori gets back-to-back kills as Neuqua only trails by one, 16-15.

Freshman setter Aubrey Dumstorff catches Metea sleeping on this setter dump that ties the game at 19.

A double block from Annastasia Murphy and Morrison shut down the Wildcat’s right side attack as they lead 22-20.

Folowing her kill Mariscal serves up another ace as Neuqua gets a coach’s point out of the timeout as things are all tied up at 22.

Another effective serve leads to an overpass by the Mustangs, and Confessori tips it over in open space as Neuqua regains the lead 23-22.

O’Neal’s kill shuts the door on the first set as the Wildcats storm back and win 25-22.

Neuqua completes the two set sweep of Metea Valley

Set two opens with Neuqua in complete control. Sophie Kane delivers a serve that results in an ace.

Looking to add on, Kane targets Morrison once again getting an ace as Neuqua leads 5-0.

The Mustangs finally get on the board thanks to Murphy with her kill making it 5-1.

Trying to play catch up Metea isn’t able to defend the O’Neal kill as Neuqua keeps momentum.

Dumstorff’s serve just catches the back end line and it’s an ace for the Wildcats as they take a commanding 10-3 lead.

Molly Biederman’s serve keeps MV on a four-point run, but a nicely placed roll shot from Mariscal over the block gives Neuqua a 14-10 lead.

Metea shows life, after a missed Wildcats serve, Torain catches the back end line on her serve to get an ace making it 16-15.

Down 21-15 the Mustangs look for their go-to hitter in Morrison who gets the big kill trying to spark a rally.

In the end it was the consistent and effective serves for Neuqua Valley that allowed them to take control in the game. Aces from Hailey Stumpf and Dumstorff put the finishing touches as the Wildcats get ten aces in the game and win set two 25-18 taking the straight sets win, as Neuqua Valley gets their first DVC win of the season.

