Neuqua Valley softball opens DVC play with 8-1 win over Naperville North

Neuqua Valley softball travels to Naperville North for the opening DVC matchup of the 2024 season. Last season, the Huskies took the season series 2-1, but the Wildcats are trying to make two in a row as they won the most recent matchup 3-1 last May. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Maddi Larsen and Ava Drehs pitch hitless first inning

In the circle for the Huskies, Maddi Larsen, with the help of her infield, makes quick work of the first three Wildcat hitters.

In the bottom of the first, Ava Drehs does the same thing. She strikes out Olivia Hebron and Larsen as the first inning ends scoreless and hitless.

Neuqua Valley softball scores three runs in the second

The drought doesn’t last long. Krista Waldusky slides into second base for a double. Her hit misses Hebron’s out-of-stretch arms at centerfield as she gets the game’s first hit.

Ashley Pape is now on first, after getting hit by a pitch. Trista Werner is up and drives in Waldusky from second and advances Pape to third on her double.

Tegan Spellerberg grounds out, but Pape scores for the RBI. The throwback home goes over the catcher’s head, and Werner crosses home plate as the Wildcats take a 3-0 lead into the middle of the second inning.

Krista Waldusky records another RBI

We move to the third, where Nalia Clifford’s infield hit gets her on base and she then steals second to put her in scoring position. Waldusky gets her second RBI of the game as it gets past the third basemen, and Clifford comes into score, extending the Wildcat lead to 4-0.

Drehs pitches a great game for Neuqua Valley to open the DVC season

Drehs kept the Naperville North quiet all day, and in the bottom of the third, she strikes out all three Huskie batters. On the afternoon, Drehs throws 12 strikeouts, only allowing two hits and three base runners for the game.

Moving to the top of the sixth, Neuqua now leads 6-0. Madysen Wagner adds to the lead with an RBI single.

In the bottom of the seventh, Gabi Chmiel connects for an opposite-field triple to get the Huskie dugout going. She scores the team’s only RBI of the afternoon, ending Drehs’ shutout bid.

In the end, Drehs, the Creighton commit, pitches a complete game as her offense supports her with eight runs. Neuqua Valley softball picks up the 8-1-win opening DVC play.