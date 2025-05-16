Neuqua Valley squeaks by Hinsdale Central to advance to boys water polo sectional semifinals

We have a playoff thriller at Naperville North High School as Neuqua Valley and Hinsdale Central clash in the quarterfinals of the boys water polo sectionals. Neuqua head coach Chad Ganden recently earned win number 250 as a water polo head coach. There’s no time to waste, so let’s get right into the battlefield. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Declan Pucaz strikes early for Neuqua

Neuqua Valley is up 1-0 and now they’re up 2-0 as Declan Pucaz scores following the dry pass.

3-0 Wildcats, but the Red Devils get on the board with a goal from Jack Driscoll.

Each team keeps trading goals, and it’s Driscoll tallying another one for Hinsdale Central to tie the game at 4.

Here comes Neuqua Valley and Pucaz, who makes his unstoppable presence felt by adding another goal as he scores five in the contest.

Don’t forget Mario Valente. He gets the pass and just puts in for the goal, and the senior also tallies five goals as the Wildcats grow their lead to 8-5.

Hinsdale climbs back in it

Hinsdale Central is not going down without a fight. Bogden Ivkovic targets the left side of the net to make it a two-goal game.

Jack Driscoll leads the Red Devils with four goals, including two in the fourth quarter to keep things tight trailing 10-8.

However, the Wildcats keep their foot on the gas. As they work the ball around, Valente seizes an opportunity, finding the back of the net.

Neuqua Valley holds on and moves on in the boys water polo sectional

Late in the game, Alex Melone lasers in the knockout punch to secure a 12-10 win for Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats are moving on to the sectional semifinals, where they’ll face top-seeded Naperville North.

