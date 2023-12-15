Neuqua Valley wrestling finishes off strong against Metea Valley for first DVC win

The boy’s wrestling season continues. Neuqua Valley wrestling travels to Metea Valley as both teams are looking to pick up their first conference win of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A closely contested meet to start off the night

Starting off with the heavy-weight matchup between Brady Jones and Magomed Nurudinov. We skip to the last ten seconds of the third round as Nurudinov gets Jones down on the mat for the pin.

Moving down to 126 pounds between Riley Gallagher and Collin Foley. This was a quick match as Gallagher picks up the 36-second pin.

Jumping into round two of the 138 matchup between Juan Arroyo and Maxwell Ridges. Right at the end of the round, the ref taps the mat giving Arroyo the victory.

Neuqua dominates the later matches on the night

Next up is the 144 match between Adrian Wadas-Luis and Curtis Burke. Burke spends most of this match on top before he eventually picks up the pin in just a minute of action.

Continuing to the 165 match of Jackson Wasson against Dzhamaludzin Nurudinov. This was another quick match for the Wildcats as Nurudinov walks away with a one-minute and 30-second pin.

Our next matchup is at 175 pounds between Spencer Gondek and Maddox Mendez. Mendez works quickly in the first two rounds putting himself up 8-0. Finishing the match on top would be Mendez who takes this match 13-0.

The last match of the night is 190 pounds between Dominick Lirorsi and Devidas Lewiton. Once again it’s the Neuqua wrestler finishing on top as Lewiton picks up another pin for the Wildcats.

Neuqua Valley wrestling wins the last six matches of the night giving the Wildcats the 60-15 win over Metea Valley.

