Neuqua Valley’s Caitlin Washington works around the defense

We’re at Neuqua Valley for this week’s Girls Play Of The Week. The Wildcats took host to Metea Valley, and senior guard Caitlin Washington showed off some impressive skills on offense. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Neuqua Valley’s Caitlin Washington evades the defense for two

Just before halftime, Neuqua works the ball up court and gets it into the hands of Washington. Just watch her ball-handling skills here, as she evades three defenders before finishing a tough shot at the rim. That bucket helped give Neuqua a 38-7 lead.

We’ll have one more look at the play. Washington surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this year and recently received a D1 offer from Jacksonville University.

