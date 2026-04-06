Neuqua’s Ashley Pape hits rare home run

It’s an indoor softball battle at the GoPro Sports Dome, as the St. Charles East Saints take on the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Ashley Pape tags all the bases

In need of some runs, Neuqua’s Ashley Pape gets a hold of a ball that flies towards left field. Meanwhile, on the basepath, Pape speeds her way through all four bases for an inside-the-park home run. Those wheels sprint on through for this week’s NSW Play of the week.

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