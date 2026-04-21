Neuqua’s Grant Randolph scores seven goals

Naperville North is the host site for an important boys lacrosse matchup. The Huskies look to get a win over the Neuqua Valley Wildcats, who come in on a winning streak. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Randolph turns into a scoring machine

Despite the windy conditions, Wildcat midfielder Grant Randolph notched not one, not two, not three, not four, but seven goals on Saturday afternoon against the Huskies. Randolph scores his way to this week’s NSW play of the week.

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