New Metea Valley football coach focused on changing the culture

"The culture that is getting put in place here is going to be positive energy and teaching football the right way. I'm excited to be here, so keep your kids at Metea Valley," said Metea Valley football coach Pat Sheehan.

“If you’re walking around right now in the halls of Metea Valley and you look like you can play football, you’re going to find me, and I’m going to find you,” said Sheehan.

Pat Sheehan becomes the fourth Metea Valley football coach

That is the voice of new Metea Valley football coach Pat Sheehan, who is the fourth head coach in program history following the departure of former head coach John Parpet.

“I’m excited for the challenge. I’ve been an assistant for about eight years at the collegiate level. So the exciting part about being back in high school and having a new set of responsibilities is it’s our program, but I get to put my stamp into the program, the excitement, and the vision,” said Sheehan.

Sheehan played football at Homewood-Flossmoor before playing collegiately at Wisconsin-Platteville. After graduating in 2017, Sheehan joined the Pioneers coaching staff where he served as a wide receiver, linebacker, defensive line coach, and special teams coordinator. That experience on both sides of the ball helped transition him into a head coaching role for the Mustangs. Sheehan hopes to turn around a Metea program that has one playoff appearance and just 31 total victories in 15 seasons as a varsity program. However, Sheehan has more in his playbook than getting Metea on the winning track.

“We are looking to build leaders, that is the main goal. I can see the guys who are carrying themselves the right way, I need them to be leaders before we start talking about who’s going to be playing, that’s my mentality,” said Sheehan.

The Mustangs begin the offseason work

“A culture change was needed around here. So we need a different leader, and Pat’s that guy, he’s a good guy,” said Metea Valley running back Charles Flowers.

The Mustangs are putting in the work this offseason hoping to lead with that winning mentality on the gridiron next fall. The task will not be easy as the Mustangs get set to compete in the challenging Southwest Valley Conference.

Guiding the Mustangs in the right direction as one of the youngest head coaches in Illinois, Sheehan is excited to connect with his new players and build a bright future for the black and gold.

“We’ll be starting a future Mustang program that, is pivotal for where this program needs to go. It’ll be seventh and eighth graders throughout the winter and spring months, once a week, working on football, agility, speed, some football fundamentals,” said Sheehan.

Sheehan is excited to build around future and present Mustangs players before summer camps in June. The first varsity game will be on August 29th, but until then, Sheehan is ready to grow the sport’s culture this offseason.

“I’m willing to get in the weeds and do whatever is needed for our program. That is what I’ve taken as an assistant, is that no job is too small for me. I need to set the tone for this program with excitement, energy, and discipline,” said Sheehan.

